How To Make A Bow In Minecraft And How To Fix An Old One Using Anvil?

Mojang Studios’ Minecraft became a worldwide phenomenon soon after its release and continues to be one of the most popular sandbox games within the gaming community. The game allows players to explore a blocky and 3D generated virtual world, extract and gather raw materials, create your own tools and a bunch of useful items.

Players can also craft their own weapons to fight mobs and other players in the game. When it comes to the weaponry, there are a number of options to choose from. These include an axe, sword, tridents, bows and a few others.

And while all the weapons could be useful in different situations, one of the most preferred weapons is the classic bow and arrow. It is the primary ranged weapon that you can use to take down mobs from a great distance. So, let us take a look at how you can craft your own bow in Minecraft.

How to make a bow in Minecraft?

Here are the steps to craft a Bow in Minecraft:

Get the required materials

To craft any item in Minecraft, the first thing you need to do is gather all the raw materials that are required to create that item. In the case of a bow, you will simply need to get three sticks and three strings for the recipe.

Place the raw materials in the Crafting table

After acquiring the required raw materials, the next step is to combine them with the help of a crafting table. To do so, bring up the crafting table and place all of your items in the 3x3 grid.

You can start with the sticks in the following pattern:

Place the first stick in the uppermost grid in the centre.

Place the second stick in the middle grid right on the right.

Place the third stick in the lower grid in the centre.

Once you have placed the sticks in the pattern specified above, you can proceed to place the stings in the below pattern:

Place the first string in the uppermost gird on the left.

Place the second string in the middle gird on the left.

Place the third string in the lower gird on the left.

When your bow is ready, it will show up in the box next to the 3x3 grid. Once it appears in the box, you can transfer it to your inventory area which is below the crafting grid.

How to repair a bow in Minecraft?

After using the bow for an extended period, it will obviously need to repair. But if you wish to repair the tool, you will actually need to gather the materials that are required to create a new bow. Once you have the materials, you will need to combine them using Anvil, which is especially used to enchant and repair your existing tools.

All you need to do is open Anvil, and place your existing bow in the first box. The raw material needs to be placed in the other box. This will strengthen your existing bow.

Alternatively, you can also create a new bow and combine it with your existing one instead of using raw materials.

Image credits: Minecraft Gamepedia