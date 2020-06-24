How To Update Minecraft? Steps To Update Minecraft On Different Gaming Consoles

Minecraft is a type of sandbox video game that has been created by Markus "Notch" Persson. The game is developed by Mojang Studios and was officially released in the year 2011. After the release, the game went super hit and sold around 200 million copies sold across all platforms. The game is also considered to be the best selling game of all time with over 126 million monthly active users currently.

After the release of the latest Nether Update, a number of players have been asking how to update Minecraft. If they have the official app, it should usually update on its own. The platform where it is being played does not matter for the automatic update. But still if one cannot figure out “hoe to update Minecraft”, they can see our step by step guide to update their game. Here are steps that show how to update Minecraft.

Source: Minecraft Official website

How to update Minecraft

Minecraft: Java Edition (PC/Mac)

One can update their Minecraft by opening the Minecraft launcher. The launcher should automatically bring up the latest release or the update for the game. If not, then press the arrow to the right of the play button Choose “Latest Release” and the update should start.

IOS / Android

Open App Store or Google Play on your device Search for Minecraft in the app store If the phone already has Minecraft installed, a notification should prompt to update Minecraft if it has not been updated. If the phone already has the latest version installed, just press “Open” and start playing

XBOX One

Go to “My Apps & Games section Select the Minecraft app and press the more options button. Then click on Manage game & add-ons and then Updates. If the game has not been updated then the new updates should be available here. If there are no updates available, then the game is fully updated.

Playstation 4

Minecraft in PS4 usually updates automatically If your PS4 has been set to not update the apps automatically, select the game using the options button and choose the ‘check for update’ from the pop-up menu.

Nintendo Switch