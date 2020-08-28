How To Make A House In Minecraft To Protect Yourself From Mobs?

Minecraft has grown to become one of the successful sandbox games of all time within the gaming community. The popular video game is among the top-grossing titles and has sold more than 200 million copies worldwide since its release. Of its many features, the game also allows players to construct their own houses from textured blocks in a 3D generated world. Today, we take a look at how you can build your own house in Minecraft.

Also Read | How To Update Minecraft? Steps To Update Minecraft On Different Gaming Consoles

How to make a House in Minecraft?

Here are the steps you need to follow to build a house in Minecraft:

Step 1: Construct the floor

The first step is to select a patch of land and dig up the grasses. Now, you can either use wood or any other material such as bedrock and start placing them on the selected patch of land. However, wood is the preferred material when it comes to building floors, especially due to its appearance.

Also Read | Minecraft Skins: List Of The Most Popular Mods Every Minecraft Fan Should Check Out

Step 2: Set the walls

Once your floor is ready, the next step is to create the walls. Just like the floor, you are free to experiment with differing types of materials to build the walls. We recommend using white concrete blocks and set at least four blocks for its height.

While building the walls, make sure that you leave some space in the middle for the door. You can use a dark oak door for this purpose.

Also, make sure to leave at least 2x2 block for the windows. Fill this area with glass so it’s not entirely dark inside. Players can also attach a few torches inside their Minecraft houses for additional lighting.

Also Read | How To Reset The Nether In Minecraft? What Is Nether Update And It's New Features?

Step 3: Create a roof

After you have set the wall on all four sides, you can proceed to build the roof. For the roofing, it is best to use the oak wood planks and cover the entire top layer from end-to-end.

Step 4: Set a bed in the house

The final step is to set a bed inside your house where you can sleep at nights. This is an important step as sleeping in your bed will allow you to set a spawn point, a place where you respawn after you die in the game.

Also Read | How To Mute Players In Minecraft Without Using Any Add-on Or Mods?

Image credits: Microsoft