How To Make A Lantern In Minecraft And Where Do You Place Them?

Minecraft is one of the most influential sandbox games that has been developed by Mojang Studios. The game offers tons of exciting content to the fans and allows them to create and explore their own virtual worlds. Players can also craft a variety of useful items in Minecraft with the help of blocks and other crafting materials which can be easily found in their environment. Apart from the essentials, users can also create several decorative items such as a flower pot, sea pickle, item frame, bookshelf and even a lantern.

The lantern is among the most popular decorative blocks that can also produce a good amount of light. It can be used in houses as well as farms, tunnels, and other such places. This also makes it a viable alternative to the traditional torches. So, let us take a look at how you can make a lantern in Minecraft.

How to make a Lantern in Minecraft?

Here are the steps to craft a Lantern in Minecraft:

Get the required materials

To craft any item in Minecraft, the first step is to gather the required materials. In the case of a lantern, you will need a total of 8 Iron Nuggets and 1 torch for the recipe. If you don’t have Iron Nuggets, you can obtain them through Iron Ingots.

Go to the Crafting table

Once you have the required materials, you need to combine them. You simply need to place all of your Iron Nuggets around the torch into a 3x3 grid.

After you have placed the materials in the specified pattern, the end product will automatically show up in a box next to the 3x3 grid once ready. Now, you simply need to move it to your inventory area which is right below the crafting grid.

Where to place the Lanterns in Minecraft?

Lanterns have a light level of 15 as opposed to just 10 on the soul lanterns. These decorative items can be placed on surfaces and can also be hung when placed below a block. They can also be connected to chains, however, you can’t attach them on walls from the sides.

Image credits: Minecraft Gamepedia