How To Make A Nice Throw In Pokemon Go? Know Everything Here

Pokemon Go is helping many pocket monster fans fulfil their dream to be a Pokemon Master. The game not only allows a player to catch Pokemons but one can also make their pocket monster evolve from small Tier one to the highest evolution stage. However, to be a strong pokemon trainer, you need to master the skill of how to make a Nice throw in Pokemon Go. This skill will not only help you capture strong pokemon but it will also improve your accuracy and chances of catching pokemon. So, if you are wondering about how to make a Nice throw in Pokemon Go, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to make a Nice Throw in Pokemon Go?

In Pokemon Go, to catch a pokemon is quite easy. When making a throw to catch Pokemon, a target ring to help you aim when you hold the Pokeball and if you throw the Pokeball and hit the target at the same time, you make you will see a text say either Nice, Great, or Excellent. These three text bubbles let you know you have successfully scored a hit modifier in your throw.

A Nice throw in Pokemon Go increases the chance of a player to catch a Pokemon easily. However, Great and Excellent throws are something that has a better chance of capturing the pocket monster completely. Nevertheless, the path towards greatness starts from the minor steps we take and so, to land an Excellent throw one must know how to make a Nice throw in Pokemon Go.

Here's how the multiplier bonus breaks down:

Nice Throw - 1.15X bonus

Great Throw - 1.5X bonus

Excellent Throw - 1.85X bonus

Make a Nice Throw in Pokemon Go Guide

Target the ring: Every Pokémon has a different target ring in a different place. Some of them are closer to the face, others closer to the centre of the body. So, you need to try focussing on the ring and not the Pokemon because hitting the centre of the ring is the goal. This will help you score better.

Start with Pokémon which are bigger and closer: To make a Nice Throw, you need to know that the bigger Pokemon like Snorlax, Pidgey, and Rattata will provide a greater chance of hitting a Nice throw. Attack them when they are closer.

Practice: To master any skill, you need to practice, consistent efforts bring fruitful results. If you try to catch every Pokémon you come across, you will get better at landing Excellent Throws.



