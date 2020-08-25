How To Make A Nice Throw In Pokemon Go? Know Everything Here

Pokemon Go is helping many pocket monster fans fulfil their dream to be a Pokemon Master. The game not only allows a player to catch Pokemons but one can also make their pocket monster evolve from small Tier one to the highest evolution stage. However, to be a strong pokemon trainer, you need to master the skill of how to make a Nice throw in Pokemon Go. This skill will not only help you capture strong pokemon but it will also improve your accuracy and chances of catching pokemon. So, if you are wondering about how to make a Nice throw in Pokemon Go, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.
Also Read | Moto One Fusion plus next sale on Flipkart; Details about the sale, price, specs and more
In Pokemon Go, to catch a pokemon is quite easy. When making a throw to catch Pokemon, a target ring to help you aim when you hold the Pokeball and if you throw the Pokeball and hit the target at the same time, you make you will see a text say either Nice, Great, or Excellent. These three text bubbles let you know you have successfully scored a hit modifier in your throw.
Also Read | How to Active Pause in Flight Simulator 2020? Easy guide here
A Nice throw in Pokemon Go increases the chance of a player to catch a Pokemon easily. However, Great and Excellent throws are something that has a better chance of capturing the pocket monster completely. Nevertheless, the path towards greatness starts from the minor steps we take and so, to land an Excellent throw one must know how to make a Nice throw in Pokemon Go.
Also Read | What is Katana in Free Fire? What is the damage, accuracy & more?
Also Read | NASA reveals an asteroid will be nearing Earth right before the US elections