What Is Katana In Free Fire? What Is The Damage, Accuracy & More?

Garena Free Fire has recently completed its 3rd Anniversary after its launch in August 2017. With 100 million downloads, Free Fire has become one of the most loved survival games in the world. The online multiplayer has been providing its users with some interesting challenges and rewards in the game that has satisfied the need of many players for thrill and adventure.

While many players adore the weapons they find in the game, Katana has a soft corner for many. However, as the gaming community of Free Fire keeps on increasing, many new players try to find out what is Katana in Free Fire. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

What is Katana in Free Fire?

Katana in Free Fire is amongst the well-known weapons amongst the players, especially for the ones who have used it. The description of the weapon on the official website of Garena Free Fire states: "Katana- Samurai’s favourite weapon." This means that it is amongst the mightiest swords one can get hold of in the game.

It is one of the most reliant close combat Free Fire weapons which can be used to damage opponents easily and faster than one can expect. You can carry the Katana with alongside your guns and other weapons to outperform your opponents and enemies in a close combat battle.

All you need to know about Katana in Free Fire

The below-mentioned stats are from the official site of Garena Free Fire. Damage: 66 Rate of Fire: 32 Range: 5 Reload Speed: 0 Magazine: 0 Accuracy: 10 Movement Speed: 88 Armour Penetration: 0



Apart from this, Garena Free Fire is giving its players an opportunity to claim 1 out of the 26 characters, as a part of the third-anniversary celebration. They can obtain it by simply logging in and follow the below-given steps.

Click on the Events tab which can be found on the right side of the main screen.

Now, press the ‘3rd Anniversary’ tab and then scroll down to find ‘Claim A Free Character!’

Tick the box present next to the desired character.

Dialogue box prompting the players to confirm the selection

Press the confirm button. A pop-up appears, prompting you to confirm the selection.

After confirming the selection, you will obtain the character.

