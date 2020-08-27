How To Make A Saddle In Minecraft Without A Furnace Or Crafting Table?

Minecraft is one of the highly successful sandbox games ever created. It enjoys a massive following around the world and is popular among people of all age groups. The game allows users to build their own fantasy worlds in 3D using different kinds of blocks and craft items. One of the important items that you will need to create is a Saddle. This can be used to ride donkeys, horses, pigs and other animals.

Also Read | Minecraft Skins: List Of The Most Popular Mods Every Minecraft Fan Should Check Out

To craft a new item in the game, players need to gather various resources from their environment and use either a furnace or a crafting table to obtain the final output. Unfortunately, this is one of those items that you won’t be able to create with the help of a furnace or a crafting table. However, you can still acquire a saddle in a number of ways which include trades, fishing, or even in a chest inside a Dungeon or Nether Fortresses. So, let us explore how you can get a Saddle in Minecraft.

Also Read | How To Update Minecraft? Steps To Update Minecraft On Different Gaming Consoles

How to make a Saddle in Minecraft?

Here are the different ways to obtain a Saddle in Minecraft:

Get it from a villager

One of the best ways to obtain a saddle in Minecraft is to get one in exchange for 6 emeralds. However, make sure that you have levelled up the villagers to level 3 by trading with them. This is done by purchasing a number of villager items from them.

Also Read | How To Mute Players In Minecraft Without Using Any Add-on Or Mods?

Chests in Dungeon

Players can also find a saddle in Minecraft as a loot item in Dungeons which are spread underground. You will need to look for chests to find this item as a loot. Also, it has a pretty good spawn rate in these chests so finding one won’t be that big an issue.

Fishing

You can also get a saddle in Minecraft as a treasure item through fishing. To do so, you will need to equip a fishing rod and cast your fishing line when you are near a water body. However, there is a very slim chance of fishing out a saddle so it is better to try out the above steps before you go fishing.

Also Read | How To Reset The Nether In Minecraft? What Is Nether Update And It's New Features?

Image credits: Minecraft Gamepedia