How To Teleport In Minecraft To Instantly Travel To A Specific Location?

Getting lost in Minecraft can be quite annoying irrespective of whether you are in a single player world or a multiplayer world. And while it can be a frustrating experience, there are times when it can also be deadly. So, let us take a look at how you can easily travel to a specific location in the game. The steps below work for desktops.

Also Read | How To Tame A Fox In Minecraft And Get Them To Be More Loyal To You?

How to teleport in Minecraft on PC?

Step 1: Launch Minecraft on your computer and choose a world that you wish to load.

Step 2: Click on the 'Single player' option, and select the creative world to load. A new world can also be loaded by selecting the 'Create New World' option that is at the bottom of the screen.

The creative world should have the cheats enabled.

Step 3: Click on 'Play Selected World' option to load the selected world. While creating a new world, you need to ensure that you choose 'Creative mode'. Now, you need to click on the 'Create New World' option again to load the world.

Step 4: In this step, you need to determine the place that you wish to teleport to. The game has different coordinates (X, Y, and Z) which help in finding the location of a specific player. The 'X' coordinate is the position which is to the east or west of the spawn point. The 'Z' coordinate is the position which is to the north or south of the spawn point. The 'Y' coordinate is an elevation which is right above the bedrock.

Y:63 is the sea level

Your current coordinates in Minecraft can be seen by pressing the keys - F3, Fn+F3 for Windows and Mac, or Alt+Fn+F3 if you are on newer Mac systems.

Also Read | How To Make Stone In Minecraft And Turn It Into A Smooth Stone?

Step 5: Load the console by using the '/' key on your keyboard.

Step 6: Once you are in the teleport command, you need to type in 'teleport name x y z' into the console. You have to replace the 'name' with your username, 'X' needs to be replaced with east/west coordinate to where you wish to travel, 'Y' with the vertical coordinate, and 'Z' with north/south coordinate.

Here's what the command might look like - /teleport mineuser 0 23 65

When you select a positive value for 'X' and 'Z', the distance will rise towards the east or south. On the other hand, when you use a negative value, the distance will rise towards the west or north.

Also Read | How To Make A Map In Minecraft And Transform It Into A Map Item?

Step 7: Once you are done, you need to hit 'Enter'. This will teleport your character to the selected coordinates.

How to teleport players in Minecraft

Minecraft also allows teleporting a player to a player. Here's an example of a command you can use to do so:

To teleport Chris to Shane, use the command /teleport Chris Shane

Also Read | How To Make Potions In Minecraft And What Are The Best Brewing Potions?

Image credits: SpedalFlux | YouTube