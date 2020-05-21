How To Make Green Dye In Minecraft & What Are Its Best Uses?

A green dye is one of the many dyes that players can make in Minecraft. It is an item that can be made with a furnace rather than a crafting table. So, let us take a look at how you can easily make a green dye in Minecraft in only a few steps.

How to make Green Dye in Minecraft

Materials required to craft Green Dye:

In Minecraft, you only need one material to craft green dye:

1 block of Cactus

You can break a cactus with the help of any tool or even your bare hands

Also Read | How To Make A Map In Minecraft And Transform It Into A Map Item?

Step 1: Load your Furnace Menu

The first step is to open the furnace to get the Furnace menu on the screen.

Step 2: Add Fuel to the Furnace

Now, you need to click on the fuel option to add some fuel to the lower fuel box in the furnace. You can either use coal or wood as your fuel.

Also Read | How To Make Stone In Minecraft And Turn It Into A Smooth Stone?

Step 3: Add material to make the Green Dye

After adding the fuel, you need to add the block of cactus in the top box of the furnace. In a few seconds, you will see the flames cooking the material.

Once the cactus is cooked properly, you will see that your green dye is ready in the box to the right.

Image credits: Minecraft

Step 4: Transfer the item to your inventory

You can now move the green dye to your inventory.

Also Read | How To Tame A Fox In Minecraft And Get Them To Be More Loyal To You?

Best ways to use a Green Dye in Minecraft

In Minecraft, you can use a green dye for the following uses:

It can be applied to a sheep to dye the colour of their wool. Once you have done that, you can shear about one to three blocks of green wool.

It can be used on tamed wolves to dye the colour of their collars.

It can be used to dye or stain a number of items such as leather terracotta, armour, beds, glass, and shulker boxes.

When you combine a green dye with gunpowder, it can lead to a firework star.

When combined with a firework star, it will create a fade-to-colour effect.

It is used to add patterns to banners.

It can be used to dye shulkers in Bedrock and Education editions.

It can also be used to dye water that is contained in cauldrons in Bedrock and Education editions.

When combined with sand and gravel, you can create concrete powder.

When combined with compounds, you can make balloons and glow sticks in Bedrock and Education editions.

Also Read | How To Make Potions In Minecraft And What Are The Best Brewing Potions?

Image credits: Mod Minecraft