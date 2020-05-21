How To Make Green Dye In Minecraft & What Are Its Best Uses?

Quick links:
A green dye is one of the many dyes that players can make in Minecraft. It is an item that can be made with a furnace rather than a crafting table. So, let us take a look at how you can easily make a green dye in Minecraft in only a few steps.
Materials required to craft Green Dye:
In Minecraft, you only need one material to craft green dye:
You can break a cactus with the help of any tool or even your bare hands
The first step is to open the furnace to get the Furnace menu on the screen.
Now, you need to click on the fuel option to add some fuel to the lower fuel box in the furnace. You can either use coal or wood as your fuel.
After adding the fuel, you need to add the block of cactus in the top box of the furnace. In a few seconds, you will see the flames cooking the material.
Once the cactus is cooked properly, you will see that your green dye is ready in the box to the right.
Image credits: Minecraft
You can now move the green dye to your inventory.
In Minecraft, you can use a green dye for the following uses:
Image credits: Mod Minecraft