How To Make Money In GTA 5? Tricks To Earn Quick Money While Playing Solo Or In A Crew

GTA 5 continues to be one of the most popular open-world games that is known for its interesting choice-driven storyline. And while it is always fun to buy new vehicles, clothes and weapons in the game, the cash is scarce and you don’t even have any cheat codes to make some quick buck in the new games. This can be quite disappointing as the cost of properties, fancy cars and high-end weapons have only increased since the game first came out.

Knowing how to make some quick money not only helps you buy everything that you need but it also puts you ahead of your rivals. So, let us take a look at some of the quick-fire ways to make money in GTA 5 Online.

Armoured Car Robberies

When an armoured vehicle is available, you will see a blue dot on the mini-map that will start flashing. This indicates that it’s time you can actually rob it and make some quick GTA money. So when you see the vehicle parked in the area and there is a person who is approaching the car with a briefcase, you need to swiftly shoot that person and get all the money. This will earn you anywhere between GTA$ 3,000 - 8,000.

One can also steal the armoured car instead and break open the back doors. To do this, you can simply drive the car into water or plant sticky bombs in the back of the vehicle to blow it open. However, the latter will get you a 3-star wanted level.

ATM Robberies

ATM robberies are one of the easy ways to make money in GTA 5. Robbing people will earn you anywhere between $30 to $120 dollars. Locate one of the ATMs in the area and wait for the person to use it. After they have used the ATM, you need to start following them until there aren’t any witnesses around. Wait for the right moment and beat them up or simply shoot them. Collect all the cash and quickly leave the area.

Infinite Store Robberies

This is one of the tricks you can use to constantly rob Ammu-nation stores. The trick works because the speed at which money starts to spawn in the Ammu-nation cash registers is quite high.

Here are the simple steps you need to follow:

Step 1: Visit any of the open Ammu-nation stores.

Step 2: Target and shoot the clerk from the doorway. Make sure that you use a silenced gun while doing this.

Step 3: Rob the cash registers. It can be easily opened using the same gun.

Step 4: Once you have emptied the cash register, exit the store and walk away from the store.

Step 5: Once you have covered a few meters, turn around and re-enter the same store. You will see that the cash registers have some more cash for you. You can keep repeating the process.

Motorcycle Club

Running a Motorcycle Club is one of the best ways to make some passive income in GTA 5. Starting a Motorcycle Club may not seem so profitable for some users, however, it allows you to continue making some money elsewhere. Buy a Motorcycle Club and Cocaine business to maximise your returns. You can also choose to steal supplies to supplement your business needs and it still converts them into products that sell for a profit.

Image credits: Rockstar Games