What Time Does The Podium Car Change In GTA 5 And Which Is The Next Podium Vehicle?

Rockstar Games continues to push new updates to GTA 5 and GTA Online to thrill fans with exciting new features, cars, missions, and much more. The game has been known as a multiplayer powerhouse and is still a massive hit on the best-selling charts years after its release. Interestingly, the Diamond Casino update that was released last year added further incentive for fans to dive in.

GTA 5 Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel

Players can spin the Diamond Casino’s Lucky Wheel once each day, which offers some exciting prizes. One of the biggest prizes includes the top-of-line cars that are displayed on the podium every week. A win isn’t really guaranteed, however, you can still win something else. There is a one in 20 chance of winning an exotic podium car, a vehicle discount, or a mystery prize; a four in 20 chance of winning clothes, chips, and some cash; and lastly, there is a five in 20 chance that you get an RP.

Generally, you are given a total of seven shots to earn a podium car for a given week. For players who own a Penthouse, they are allowed to spin it for free, otherwise, it costs you $500 a spin.

What time does the Podium car change in GTA 5?

Users are allowed to spin the Diamond Casino’s Lucky Wheel once every day, and each Podium Car changes after seven days on a Thursday. This gives you a total of seven chances of winning a new vehicle for free until the vehicle changes the next week.

GTA 5 Podium car this week

The GTA 5 Podium Car for the week of May 7 to May 14 is the Cyclone. Players can buy this exotic sports vehicle from the Legendary Motorsports for a price of $1.89 million; however, the lucky ones can get it without spending a penny.

GTA 5 Podium car next week

The GTA 5 Podium Car for the week of May 14 – May 21 is the Itali GTO. Players can buy this sports vehicle from the Legendary Motorsports for $1.965 million.

Image credits: Hold To Reset