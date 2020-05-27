What Is GTA Freemode Challenge And How To Participate In This Challenge?

GTA 5 Online continues to be one of the hottest open world, action-adventure titles, thanks to the new content and consistent updates that it receives. The game was recently offered as a freebie on the Epic Games Store which resulted in a massive amount of traffic on the servers as GTA fans rushed to the Epic Games Store to download their free copy of the game.

With the game available for free, there’s obviously an assortment of users who are playing the title for the very first time and people who are joining the game after a couple of years. So, let us quickly discover what is the Freemode challenge in GTA Online and how you can actually participate in one to take on the daily objectives.

What is the GTA Freemode Challenge?

Once you start playing GTA 5 Online, you will notice "Freemode Challenges" popping up on your screen every few minutes. The Freemode challenges are essentially small tasks that are added to a user’s session every 12 minutes.

Taking up these challenges are one of the easiest ways to bag some bonus RP and extra Cash while cruising around the city with your peers or while playing solo. Several users can compete in a single session. There are a number of spontaneous tasks and objectives available in the game which could be as simple as driving the furthest without crashing; however, it requires you to be in a session of at least five.

GTA 5 Freemode challenges

Currently, there are 19 Freemode challenges available in the game. Here's a list of all the Freemode challenges that you will find in GTA 5 Online:

Driveby Challenge Highest Speed Challenge Headshot Kills Challenge Most Bridges/ Fly Under Bridges Challenge Near Misses Challenge No Crashes Challenge Sniper Kills Challenge Longest Stoppie Challenge Longest Flying Inverted Challenge Longest Bail Challenge Longest Wheelie Challenge Longest Fall Survived Challenge Longest Jump Challenge Longest Freefall Challenge Lowest Parachute Challenge Melee Challenge Reverse Driving Challenge Low Flying Challenge Vehicles Stolen Challenge

How to participate in the GTA Freemode Challenge?

To participate in the GTA Online Freemode challenge, you will need to get into a new session. There must be at least five other players before the challenge begins. Once you get into a session with five or more players, you will be able to enter the Freemode challenge by attempting any task that can be found at the bottom.

Image credits: Rockstar Games