How To Merge Fortnite Accounts: Merge Your Primary And Secondary Accounts

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 has been one of the biggest seasons in the battle royale game which introduced us to a plethora of new skins, exotic weapons and much more content. The game is highly addictive and it continues to draw new fans to the title. If you have been playing Fortnite for a while, it is likely that you own multiple accounts. And if you love playing games across multiple devices, you might have even wondered if there's actually a way to merge. Luckily, Fortnite players can merge their accounts which enables them to secure all of their favourite skins and other collectables. So, let us take a look at how to merge Fortnite accounts.

How to merge Fortnite accounts?

Before you start with the process, you need to do is make sure that the account that you wish to merge follows the guidelines and complies with all the Epic Games rules listed on their website. Once you have done that, you will need to have two accounts which include the primary account and secondary account. The primary account will serve as the main account, whereas the secondary account will be one that is merged onto the primary account.

Now, you need to head over to Epic Games official website and click on the 'Sign in' button which is at the top right corner of the page. Log into your account and click on the 'Account' button. Next, click on 'Connections' followed by 'Switch to Accounts'. This will apply to all the other networks that can be connected to Epic Games.

Choose a network and click on the 'Connect' button to link your Fortnite account to that platform. Log in to the account and your accounts will be connected.

Fortnite has now entered Week 10 of Chapter 2, Season 5, with the weekly challenges now live on servers. Completing the Week 10 challenges will allow you to progress your Season 5 battle pass and boost your XP. Fortnite is currently available across various platforms which include the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch and Android.

