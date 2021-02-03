Where Is The Slurp Bazooka In Fortnite: Get All Remedy Locations

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 has been one of the most exciting seasons thus far. The new season has introduced a plethora of content, including a new map, new NPCs, cosmetics and a lot more. A number of exotic weapons have also made their way to the battle royale game as the season progressed.

Now, developers have added two additional exotic weapons in the game with a new Fortnite update. The Slurp Bazooka, also known as the Chug Cannon, is one of the new exotics in Fortnite that has a lot of fans excited. However, if you haven't tried this weapon yet, you must be searching for ways to get a hold of it and try it out yourself. So, let us quickly show you how to get this weapon in Fortnite along with the Slurp Bazooka location.

Where is the Slurp Bazooka in Fortnite?

To obtain a Chug Cannon or Slurp Bazooka in Fornite, you will need to make sure that you have 600 Gold Bars. Once you have enough Gold Bars, you need to search for a new NPC called Remedy. Currently, there are two locations on the map where you can find her. The first location is Pleasant Park at the Hilltop House while the second one is Craggy Cliffs inside a hut. While it is random, she appears to have a higher spawn rate at the Craggy Cliffs. Once you find Remedy, you just need to interact with her. This can be done by clicking on the three dots that appear on top of her. Now, you can offer her the Gold Bars in exchange for the weapon.

The Slurp Bazooka is clearly one of the most useful weapons you can have in Fortnite right now. What makes it so special is that it can be used as a defensive item rather than using it to inflict damage to your enemies. The weapon works similar to the Bandage Bazooka that we have seen earlier and it can be used to heal both yourself and your squad members. Interestingly, the Slurp also boosts your shields, unlike the Bandage Bazooka.

Image credits: j1nksz | YouTube