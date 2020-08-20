How To Mute Players In Apex Legends? Learn To Mute Players Or Their Pings Here

Apex Legends Season 6 is going to be arriving soon, and players are waiting eagerly to enjoy the new challenges coming forward. The Battle Royale game has been intriguing numerous gamers in the community with the free-to-play interface. However, with an ever-increasing user base, many players join matches from distinct places in the world. So, if you don't have a team, then you cannot control who will be your teammate. While some teammates can be fun to play with, some can be excruciatingly annoying. Muting is one of the options that you can opt for to avoid getting irritated or getting into any sort of argument. This is why many players keep wondering about how to mute players in Apex Legends. If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to mute players in Apex Legends?

Apex Legends is an aggressive game, this not only requires a teammate to communicate better but it also requires an individual to play with dignity. However, many players become victim of abusive blaming and massive arguments while playing such online multiplayer games. This is why Apex Legends have provided its players with an option to mute players to enjoy a game peacefully. Follow the below-given steps to learn how to mute players in Apex Legends.

To mute a teammate in Apex Legends, open your 'Inventory'

Now, scroll over to the 'Squad' menu.

From here you can see 'Audio' icons below every teammate in your squad.

To mute a teammate in Apex Legends just click on the 'Audio' icon of each teammate you want to mute and this will stop their voice completely.

A player can also choose to mute a teammate's pings.

To mute a teammate's pings, select the middle icon next to the 'Audio' icon to disable your ability to see anything they mark.

However, it is advisable to think before choosing to mute a ping as it will stop you from knowing some vital information about the player.

However, once you have muted a player or their ping they will be unable to interact with you completely.

