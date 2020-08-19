Untitled Goose Game free Update Brings A Co-op Mode; Know Release Date & More

Untitled Goose Game, which is one of the most popular games around the world, was released for Windows PC and Mac via the Epic Games Store and Nintendo Switch in September 2019. Made by a four-person studio, the game came out in other consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and now it is a part of Xbox Games Pass. This mega-hit game is responsible for getting numerous award nominations and winning many in the industry. As gamers expected this, there is a new update that will surely surprise them. A new and free Untitled Goose Game update for co-op mode is going to be added in the game.

When is the new Untitled Goose Game multiplayer update coming?

The Untitled Goose Game update is going to roll out for all the players for free on September 23, 2020, as per several reports. Now, you would not have to terrorize a village farmer and his neighbours alone, you can take help from your friend and share enjoyment together. This is because Untitled Goose Game co-op mode is going to be added meaning there will be a second terrible goose added to the game.

Your favourite game is going to be a multiplayer adventure with two geese. The new goose is the same species as the original, but it will have its own unique honk and a more prominent knob on its beak called as a basal knob.

Is Untitled Goose Game update coming on other platforms?

The winner of the Game of the Year at the 2020 DICE Awards, Untitled Goose Game multiplayer will extend its adventures in new platforms as well. As per the recent reports, the game is not only releasing the free co-op mode update but it is also bringing the goose game on new platforms such as Steam and itch.io. One can also pre-order a physical version of Untitled Goose Game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, and enjoy the multiplayer update of the game with their friends and loved ones. These are set to be released on September 29 from iam8bit.

