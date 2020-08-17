NICKMERCS Suggests A New Best AR In Warzone Season 5; Know Details

The new Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 has started with new challenges and missions which require a player to give their best shot at completing them and earning more rewards. COD: Warzone has been intriguing numerous gamers in the community with its strategic gameplay and this is why many players have started playing the game. However, with such a vast user base, people find many players joining matches from different places.

While some weapons can be fun to play with, some can be excruciatingly annoying especially after the Bruen’s range damage was reduced. This is why many players are wondering about NICKMERCS suggested best AR in Warzone. If you are wondering about NICKMERCS best loadout, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | iPhone 12 Camera to have a better Marquee feature than Google Pixel 4

NICKMERCS suggested best AR in Warzone

As per Nick Kolcheff, the best AR in Warzone is Season 4’s CR-56 AMAX. He revealed that both the M4A1 and Grau 5.56 are still stapled weapons in most players' load-outs. To stand a chance against strong enemies, CR-56 AMAX aka Galil is one of the most efficient guns in Warzone Season 5.

However, to get the best of this AR Gun, you to understand the perfect load-out explained by NICKMERCS. So below are details of NICKMERCS best CR-56 AMAX loadout.

Also Read | Call of Duty Toronto Ultra results: NICKMERCS bags $100,000 for Warzone tournament win

NICKMERCS best CR-56 AMAX or Galil loadout for you

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor.

: Monolithic Suppressor. Barrel : XRK Zodiac S440.

: XRK Zodiac S440. Optic : VLK 3.0x Optic.

: VLK 3.0x Optic. Underbarrel : Merc Foregrip (to reduce weapon sway while aiming down sight).

: Merc Foregrip (to reduce weapon sway while aiming down sight). Ammunition: 45 Round Mags.

Also Read | Toronto Ultra $100K Warzone event live streaming, schedule and all you need to know

Try out this NICKMERCS best CR-56 AMAX loadout to stand a chance in wrecking the heart of your opponents with your skills. This Assault Rifle helps Kolcheff and co. in both long and medium-range gunfights. However, he also advises players to back up the lethal rifle. This means that you can back yourself up with an MP5 rifle just as Nickmircs always carries one in his pocket to ensure that he can be versatile when an engagement is up close and personal. You can choose your back up companion as per your convenience and comfort.

Image ~ Activision

Also Read | How To Mute Players In Warzone? 2 Easy Methods To Mute Players In COD: Warzone