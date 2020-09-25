How To Pick Up Fruit In Super Mario Sunshine? Get Started With This Brief Guide

In Super Mario Sunshine, there are 60 fruits in each of the stages of the game. This includes 12 Lucky Fruits, 30 melons, and 18 of the ordinary fruits. One of the seven fruits in Super Mario Sunshine is Durian which is needed at the first stage of Yoshi fruit adventure. All these fruits appear in every level of the game and are mainly used for feeding Yoshi. Here is everything you need to know about how to pick up fruit in Super Mario Sunshine in Yoshi fruit adventure.

How to Pick Up Fruit in Super Mario Sunshine

Yoshi Fruit Adventure: How to Get Started

To get started with this episode, players need to first complete the Episode 4th of Pinna Park to spawn Shadow Mario in Delfino plaza which will have a Yoshi egg. Yoshi is then unlocked in this episode after freeing him.

This Yoshi egg will demand a specific fruit. It is a spiky fruit that the player cannot hold in their hands and will have to push it to get it to the Yoshi egg. Players need to activate two cisterns in the square by performing a jump attack on the top of the tank which is visible nearby, then do the same on the second tank to obtain this fruit. Next, push the fruit towards the egg and this will give birth to a Yoshi.

The next step is to go towards the end of the square and there will be a jumping fish. The player needs to drop nectar on the fish which turns them into a platform. Make the platform to the same height as that of Yoshi so that he can climb it. Also, remember that Yoshi doesn't like water. Now go to the platform which will move on a horizontal manner and jump to the metal platform at the right timing so that the platform doesn't turn back into a fish. Perform the same for reaching the second metal platform and then jump towards the cliff and your Yoshi will eat a coconut.

Image Credits: Screenshot from Super Mario Sunshine

Promo Image Credits: Nintendo