Brigandine: The Legend Of Runersia Release Date Confirmed For PlayStation 4

Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia is a game that features a Fantasy world and is a turn-based strategy game. It offers hundreds of hours of gameplay with the new campaign for conquest. In this game, six countries in the Runersia continent have waged war against each other to make the entire land under one ruling nation. Players choose one of these six countries and take the role of the ruler of that country to get command over 100 Rune Knights and explore more than 40 base locations all while fighting 50 types of monsters including dragons, ghouls, and fairies. This epic title finally comes to PS4.

Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia

Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia Release Date

The publisher Happinet and developer Matrix Software have confirmed the release of PlayStation 4 version for Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia on the 10th of December. It will be available for both physical and digital form for the PS4 console. The PS4 version will cost 7200 Yen and the limited-edition will go for 11,800 yen. This limited edition will include the Original Soundtrack discs of "Music Of Runersia" along with the "Art of Runersia" visual novel variant and a guidebook named as "Tactics of Runersia".

Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia Review

The Gameplay of Brigandine Runersia will offer a lot of customisation options as to how the player builds an army to conquer the world. The player begins his journey after selecting one of the six nations in which each nation has a different type of leader, storyline, and strategies that would work for that nation. The goal of the player is to conquer the opposing enemy bases, recruit more friendly nations, gather new weaponry systems, give training to their army. Since the game is turn-based, each move will count as who to send for quests to gather experience, to gather items, and how the player manages the troops of his army. Upgrading the classes of army troops and summoning monsters for more assistance in battles also is an option in this game.

Image Credits: Nintendo

Promo Image Credits: Nintendo