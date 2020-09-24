Mafia Definitive Edition Release Time And Date Officially Announced

Mafia Definitive Edition is a remake of the Mafia game which was made in the year 2002. This remake was announced in May 2020 and the release date was scheduled for September 2020 for all the major gaming platforms -- Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game is set inside a completely remodified version of the city of Lost Heaven which is based on Chicago city of the 1930s. The release date and time for this trilogy remake are finally announced.

Mafia Definitive Edition Release Date and Time

Mafia Definitive Edition Release Time

Developers 2K has confirmed that the Mafia Definitive Edition release date has been set for September 25 in most parts of the world, including the UK. Since this will be a worldwide launch and not specific to regions, everyone will be able to get the game on their platforms at the same time with little to no time difference depending on the time zones. The timing for each region is listed below:

September 24, 2020

16:00 PDT

17:00 CST

18:00 CDT

19:00 EDT

20:00 BRT

September 25, 2020

00:00 BST

01:00 CEST

01:00 SAST

02:00 MSK

07:00 SGT

08:00 JST

09:00 AEST

11:00 NZST

For all the players who own Mafia II on the Steam platform can upgrade to the Definitive Edition without being charged any extra fees. This applies to the players who own Mafia III on the PS4, Xbox One, or Steam as well and they can upgrade to this Definitive Edition. For those who want to have the remake of the first Mafia game, they can pre-order it now for $40. Mafia II: Definitive Edition will be available separately for $30, and Mafia III: Definitive Edition will cost around $30.

Mafia Definitive Edition System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core-i7 3770 3.4GHz / AMD FX-8350 4.2GHz

Intel Core-i7 3770 3.4GHz / AMD FX-8350 4.2GHz Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 / AMD Radeon RX 5700

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 50 GB available space

50 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Promo Image Credits: Mafia Twitter @mafiagame