How To Play Cold War Open Beta: Release Date And Access Details

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is all set to release in November but players can get an early hands-on the game in October, revealed during the multiplayer stream. The developer company let players know how and when they will get their first-hand experience of the game before it launches. However, there is a little catch. The early access beta will be only available for people who have pre-ordered the game on their console-specific platform. Check out details about the beta access for Call of Duty: black ops Cold War below -

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta details

Image courtesy - Call of Duty official Twitter

The first weekend of the multiplayer action game's beta will be dropping on October 8, 2020. The first access to the beta version of the game will be given to PS4 players and followed by other platforms. Whereas, the first open beta access for the Cold War game will be given to PS4 players on October 10, 2020. The second weekend will kick-off with Xbox and PC early access from October 15. Whereas, the final leg of the beta will feature Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War going open for all platform from October 17 to 19.

Open Beta - Weekend One

October 8-9: PS4 - Early Access

October 10-12: PS4 - Open Beta

Open Beta - Weekend Two (Crossplay)

October 15-16: Xbox + PC Early Access & PS4 open access

October 17-19: Open for all platforms

As of now, the maps confirmed to be in the open beta are titled as Miami, Moscow, Armada, Satellite and Crossroads. In the recent reveal stream, a cinematic gameplay trailer was showcased which confirmed the maps in the game. The Satellite map features a crashed recon satellite which has lost its power. On the other hand, every part of the Armada map has been showcased to be the ocean so players will fight to get control of the submarine. Moscow is the staple map which features tall buildings and cars, based in the 80s. Miami is a night map which has been inspired by the 'Ocean Drive' in the area. Call of Duty: Black Ops Civil War will be releasing in November 2020 for the current and next-gen consoles.

