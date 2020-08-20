'Call Of Duty Black Ops: Cold War' Trailer Released By Activision; Watch

Call Of Duty has been one of the most played game franchises all over the globe. It’s the latest addition, Call Of Duty Warzone has certainly managed to bring a huge number of players to its servers. But the makers have now announced a new version of Call Of Duty that has been trending amongst the gaming fraternity. Read more to know about the new Call Of Duty game.

Call Of Duty Balck Ops: Cold War trailer released

The makers of Call Of Duty recently released a video on their YouTube page. It is called “K; now Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics fo the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

The real-life CIA also has some stories about “Perseus” who supposedly was amongst the group of spies that stole US nuclear secrets from the Manhattan Project at Los Alamos. The trailer also mentioned that the worldwide release of the game will happen on August 26. The game’s tag line says, “Know your history or is doomed to repeat it,” and its YouTube description says “Verdansk,” which just is a location of Warzone’s primary map. This location was also a part of the popular game, Call Of Duty Modern Warfare. Activision had also promised that their future games will be linked to Warzone. But unlike Warzone, this game is going to be based on a story and will have a Campaign mode. After seeing the success of Call Of Duty Warzone, it could be anticipated that a number of players will be waiting for this game.

About Call Of Duty: Warzone

One of the most popular games of COD gaming series is Call Of Duty Warzone. It is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The makers recently released a new update and introduced a new multiplayer map along with custom gun skins to the game It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 75 million downloads by August 2020.

