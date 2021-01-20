Pele Cup And New Soccer Skins In Fortnite Have Arrived, Check Them Out Here

Quick links:
Fortnite is one of the fastest-growing games out there today. They have maintained this steady growth by providing a full package for the players. Fortnite is an online, multiplayer, battle royale game that everyone loves to play. It also updates the game regularly in order to provide new content for the players such as missions, bosses, cosmetics, and more. Players want to learn more about Pele Cup and new soccer skins in Fortnite.
Fortnite Skins are always one of the hot topics that players love to discuss. This time around the players are going to get an all-new, never before seen Fortnite Skins set. Fortnite for the first time has collaborated with Football. Pele Cup is a new game mode that has been added to Fortnite and players that participate in the Pele Cup can get the “Kickoff Set” and the “Pele Air Punch Emote”. Fortnite has collaborated with many international clubs to provide a new set of Fortnite skins for the players. Check out all the team sets that players can receive in Fortnite Pele Cup here:
The Pele Cup starts in Fortnite on January 20th and the players participating in it have the chance to win a signed Santos shirt, the Kickoff Set, and Pele’s Air Punch Emote. Players can also use the help of the Creative Mode in Fortnite to create their very own Football Tournament with their own sets of rules and teams. There will be 3 leagues and multiple divisions in the Pele Cup, a new point system has been created where the teams will receive Hype points depending on their division and league. Check out all the leagues in Pele Cup below:
