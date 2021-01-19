Pokemon Go Bonus Box: Learn More About Pokemon Go 1 Coin Box Here

Pokemon Go became one the most played handheld games. The game brings the nostalgic recollections of the widely adored anime and places the major parts in the shoes of a Pokemon Trainer. The game has been planned in a manner where players can really take off of their home and quest for Pokemon to get all through the world. Players are also attempting to evolve their existing Pokemons to the next stage. Players have inquired about the Pokemon Go Bonus Box.

Pokemon Go Bonus Box

There is a new limited-time Pokemon Go 1 Coin Box that can be purchased in the store right now. This Pokemon Go 1 Coin Box is a limited time bonus box that can be purchased for just one Pokecoin and earn special rewards for the player. As it is only available for limited-time players should get their hands on this bonus box as soon as possible. The Pokemon Go Bonus Box provides a lot of gifts for such a small price. Check out what the player can get in the Pokemon Go Bonus Box below:

x15 Razz Berry

x30 PokeBall

x20 GreatBall

x20 Pinap Berry

Pokemon Go Lumineon Raid

Pokemon Go Sinnoh Celebration event is live. The game has been adding a lot more region-specific events since the Pokemon Go update. The region in focus right now is the Sinnoh region and all the Pokemon of this region will be getting Shiny Versions of themselves along with an increased Spawn rate.

Pokemon Go has also added raids to the game, in these raids the players can take on Pokemon Raid Bosses and winning them will provide them with certain rewards. The latest raid boss is from the Sinnoh region, Lumineon and players want to how to beat Lumineon. To learn how to beat Lumineon the players should be well versed with Lumineon Counters and Lumineon Weakness in Pokemon Go. Check them out below:

Lumineon Counters

Zekrom

Deoxys

Electivire

Roserade

Lumineon Weakness

Grass Attacks

Electric Attacks

Pokemon Go was amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

