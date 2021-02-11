How To Rank Up In Cold War League? Steps To Conquer This New Game Mode

Call Of Duty has been one of the most played games released by Activision. The makers have been adding a lot of new changes to their game. Thus the players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. To help gamers, here listed all the information we have about it. Read more about Cold War league play.

How to rank up in Cold War league?

The makers of Call Of Duty have recently managed to launch their Cold War league play. Because of this, the players have been asking questions like how to rank up in Cold War League play and even what League play is in Call Of Duty. The answer to his question can be found by playing the new game mode and trying out your hand at the game yourself. To help you guys, we have written down some steps that could answer your questions like how to rank up in Cold War League play and even what League play is in Call Of Duty. Apart from that, we have also attached a small video from Youtube that could also help you with Cold War league play.

The most basic thing one can do is win matches in Cold War play league

The players will get Ladder points for winning games

These Ladder points will help you to move ahead in the game

Try and avoid losing the games as it will reduce your position on the ladder

Winning matches in a row will activate your streak and help you earn more points.

This point system is extremely similar to the scorestreak system in Black Ops Cold War

Claim all the Daily Bonus by logging in and playing regularly

Manually never leave a game of League Play. This could cost you a lot of Ladder Point penalties and even a loss

The first player who leaves the team is going to be penalized the most harshly too

More about Cold War

Currently, the Standard Edition of the game costs £59.99 meanwhile the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively. The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page. It is called “know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics fo the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

