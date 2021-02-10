New Cold War Bug Impacts Search And Destroys Multiplayer Matches

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War quickly became one of the most talked-about video games since releasing late last year. Set in Cold War, the first-person shooter video game from Treyarch promises an immersive gunplay experience which is possible with the wide range of weaponry it has to offer. The game is fairly new, but it has already received various updates, introducing new content and deploying important fixes. The gaming company has also been forthcoming about various bugs and glitches within the title and has deployed various fixes in recent weeks.

Cold War bug with Search and Destroy matches

Despite numerous updates and fixes, Black Ops Cold War continues to be plagued with several bugs and glitches across different modes. Now, a new Cold War bug has emerged in Cold War which is ruining the gaming experience for most fans. A number of players have been complaining that the new Cold War glitch has been affecting Search and Destroy matches. As a result, the winning team hasn’t been receiving the win at the end of the matches.

It is a game mode where two teams take turns in attacking and defending two bomb sites that are found across the map. The team on the attack has to work together to plant the bomb and successfully detonate it. The defending team, on the other hand, has to collectively stop the attackers in their tracks.

The first team to get six wins the match; however, players have been complaining that the game doesn't declare them as winners even if they secure the required wins. Instead of ending the match, it actually goes on until their opponents get six wins of their own. As a result, the match results in a draw.

Treyarch is yet to address the bug, however, it is likely that the issue will be patched in a future update. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on various platforms which include the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Image credits: Call of Duty website