How To Reach Conqueror In PUBG? Learn How To Get To The TOP 500 List

Every avid PUBG player dreams to reach the Conqueror tier in PUBG mobile. Players holding the 'Conqueror' title are considered to be the pro gamers by other sets of players. However, reaching this level is not easy because only Top 500 players get the privilege of being in the league. It depends on your survival time and much more. If you want to learn how to reach Conqueror in PUBG, here is what you need to know-

How to reach Conqueror in PUBG? What can make you a pro PUBG mobile gamer?

The new PUBG update 0.17.0 has several features but it has not lessened the task required to be the 'Conqueror.' But, you can create fear in the minds of other players by earning this title. It can be hard but it is not impossible, so to reach Conqueror in PUBG follow these guidelines-

Playing Safe

PUBG is a survival game and to see 'Winner Winner Chicken Dinner' you need to stay alive till the end. Pro players who play the game patiently kill other players easily because they are not recklessly revealing themselves to others. Your survival time is the most important factor that impacts your ranking.

Pushing the rank

Some players do not get a position in the Top 500 rankings simply because they are unaware of how to push their rank in the game. Pushing the rank is simple. Players who start playing the new season before others have higher chances of ranking in the Top as it fetches them more points.

Push Rank only in one mode in PUBG mobile

Many players try to push ranks in all the mode such as; Solo, Duo and Squad mode. This takes an enormous amount of time and the people who are pushing a single mode may reach far ahead in the race than you. So it is important to know that to reach Conqueror tier in PUBG it is important to channelise your efforts.

Points

The tier differs as per the server. For instance, in the Asia Server, a person needs 4200 points to reach the Ace tier. Keep an eye on the points well and try to hunt as many points as you can. To reach Conqueror Tier in the new PUBG update 0.17.0, you just need more 60-80 points. The ranking changes daily so play accordingly to maintain the position.

