Can PUBG Mobile Lite Be Downloaded On Jio Phones? Check If The Two Are Compatible

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, is one of the most addictive Battle Royale games developed by PUBG Corporation and published by Tencent Games. It is an engaging online game that requires an internet connection – be it a mobile network or a Wi-Fi connection.

Users can download the Android version of the game on Google Play and the iOS version on the App Store. The game also has a lighter version of the app for users with low-end devices. Read on to find out if PUBG Mobile Lite can be played on a Jio phone

Also Read | Garena Free Fire: Here Is A Beginner’s Guide To Have You Play The Game Like A Pro

Can PUBG Mobile Lite be played on Jio phone?

Although PUBG comes with a Lite version of the app, it is currently not supported by Jio phones as they follow a different operating system. The app also cannot be found on the Jio Store. And while there are many tutorials online claiming that PUBG mobile can still be played on Jio phones using certain tricks and tweaks, the methods do not work.

What about Reliance Jio's partnership with PUBG Lite?

With the launch of a beta server for PUBG Lite, PUBG Corp had partnered with Reliance Jio in an effort to enhance the user experience of PUBG Lite and make it more accessible for the Indian users. This led most Jio phone users to believe that PUBG Lite will be made available to Jio handsets as well; however, that’s not the case.

PUBG Lite cannot be played on a Jio phone at the moment and the scheme was perhaps for Jio internet users who registered for PUBG LITE through their Android or iOS device to be able to enjoy exclusive in-game rewards with the help of a redemption code.

Also Read | How To Play PUBG Mobile On PC Or Laptop: Guide To Enjoy The RPG Game On Your Computer

PUBG mobile specifications

PUBG can be played on most of the Android and iOS smartphones. The specification requirements for an Android device are Android 5.1 or higher, with a minimum of 2GB RAM for seamless gameplay experience.

For iPhones, the iOS version needs to be iOS 9.0 or later, meaning that a full range of iPhone models back to iPhone 5s are supported and iPads back to iPad Mini 2, along with the iPod touch 6-gen.

Also Read | Best PUBG Mobile Players: Here Are The Top 10 PUBG Mobile Players Around The World

PUBG mobile controls

The mobile version of the game comes with similar gameplay elements as that of Xbox and PC; however, it uses on-screen controls. The controls can be customised by a player for a number of different layouts and elements based on their preferences and in order to fit the size of a smartphone.

Also Read | How To Download Free Fire Advanced Server? Who Can Participate & Steps For Signing Up

Image credits: Instagram | PUBG Mobile