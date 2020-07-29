How To Sedate Animals In RDR 2 And Collect Their Blood Samples?

Rockstar Games recently released a new update for Red Dead Online introducing fans to a new Frontier Pursuit, a new Outlaw Pass, and the Naturalist. The new Naturalist role tasks players with sedating beasts to obtain their blood samples. These samples can be obtained from a number of species that are found across the map, including those just added to the game. So, let’s take a look at how you can gather samples for animals to help you rank up your naturalist role in RDR 2.

How to sedate animals in RDR 2?

If you haven’t unlocked the naturalist role in RDR 2 just yet, you will need to go to the town of Strawberry. Once you get there, you will find an icon on the mini-map that takes you to the Welcome Centre. Here, you will find a cut scene, post which you will be introduced to two people. You will now receive the necessary kits required to become a naturalist.

Next up, you will have to buy the Sedative ammo for the Varmint Rifle from either Gusts or Harriet’s Naturalist Store. This is the only weapon that you can use for this purpose. You will get the pack of 20 rounds at $0.8. Make sure that you get enough of these as you will need plenty of them.

Now, you just need to load the ammo and start searching for animals. You should note that the larger the animal, the more Varmint cartridges it will consume. One should also aim for the animal’s head to inflict more damage and drop them much quicker. You may need to fire several shots and wait for them to drop down.

Collecting blood samples in RDR 2

Certain animals will need close to 15 to 20 shots. Once you’ve dropped the animal with enough sedative, follow them to get a marker that will allow you to obtain their blood sample. You will also get an option asking if you wish to revive the animal, however, there is no point in doing so, as you will have to spend some extra dollars.

Image credits: Rockstar Games