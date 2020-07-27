Best SMG In Warzone: 8 Most Powerful Guns And Their Attachments Ranked

Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale title that is popular around the world. The game offers tons of different guns and weapons ranging from shotguns, machine guns, tactical and assault rifles, SMGs, and more. It is very essential for a player to equip some of the most effective tools in the game which will lead them to victory. The SMGs are among the most formidable weapons in Warzone that are known for their handling and taking down enemies with only a few shots. This is one of the reasons they’ve been just as popular as Assault Rifles. So, let’s take a look at some of the best SMGs you should take to your next virtual battle.

Also Read | How To Get Petrol In COD Mobile: Item Availability And Other Unlockables

Best SMG in Warzone

MP7

The MP7 tops the list in this category and is clearly one of the best guns in Warzone. This is mainly due to its high accuracy, power and high fire rate. The weapon also features a smooth and highly controllable recoil which is another good reason to also have this weapon. To make the best of this weapon, you need to use it with some attachments including a Monolithic Suppressor, FFS Recon, Merc Foregrip, Stippled Grip Tape and 60 Round Mags.

Image credits: Call of Duty Fandom

MP5

The MP5 is clearly the best SMG in Warzone when it comes to point-blank or close-quarter encounters. And while it may not be all that effective at a long-range distance, it can still inflict a significant amount of damage. There are several loadouts that go with this weapon, however, some of the best ones include a Monolithic Suppressor, FFS Close Quarters, 10mm Auto 30-Round Magazines, Stippled Grip Tape, and Commando Foregrip.

Image credits: Call of Duty Fandom

Also Read | COD Warzone Twitch Drops: Earn Rewards By Watching Warzone Gameplay

AUG

The AUG is one of the best guns in COD Warzone. It has been considered a highly powerful SMG since its introduction in Call of Duty and is also quite reliable. The best set of loadouts for the AUG include a Monolithic Suppressor, FTAC Ultralight Hollow, Operator Foregrip, Stippled Grip Tape, and 5.56 NATO 60 Round Drum Mags.

Image credits: Call of Duty Fandom

Fennec

Fennec is one of the latest entries in Warzone and is already emerging as a favourite among most players. The weapon offers a decent rate of fire and can be an absolute beast at close-quarters. The best set of loadouts for Fennec include ZLR 18 Deadfall, ZLR Blade, Commando Foregrip, 40 Round Drum Mag, and Granulated Grip Tape.

Image credits: Activision Games Blog

Also Read | Warzone Rumble Gone From Battle Royale: Why Did Infinity Remove The Game Mode?

P90

The P90 comes with a smooth recoil and pairs it with the high rate of fire and magazine size, which results in low damage to the opponents per shot. However, it is still a good choice for an SMG for close-range encounters. It is also a solid choice for those who are just starting out in the game. Some of the best loadouts include a Monolithic Suppressor, G.I. Mini Reflex, FORGE TAC Retribution, Fly Strap Stock, and Stippled Grip Tape.

Image credits: Call of Duty Fandom

PP19 BIZON

The BIZON packs impressive features for the P90; it comes with a controllable recoil and also offers a high magazine capacity. This makes it an ideal weapon when taking on a number of opponents at once. The best set of attachments for PP19 BIZON include a Monolithic Suppressor, 8.7" Steel barrel, Corvus Skeleton Stock, Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex, and Rubberized Grip Tape.

Image credits: Call of Duty Fandom

Uzi

The Uzi is a highly effective weapon, especially during the stages in Warzone. It offers good handling and the damage per shot makes it a versatile weapon. However, the Uzi has a poor rate of fire. Some of its best attachments include a Monolithic Suppressor, FSS Carbine Pro, Tac Laser, FSS Close Quarters Stock, and 50 Round Mags.

Image credits: Call of Duty Fandom

Striker 45

The Striker 45 is another new entry in the SMG category. It's a respectable SMG, however, its low rate of fire turns it into more of an average weapon. Here are some of the loadouts you should consider using with the Striker 45 – Monolithic Suppressor, 400mm Stainless Steel, Tac Laser, Merc Foregrip, and FTAC 60 Series Rubber.

Image credits: Call of Duty Fandom

Also Read | Best Sniper In Warzone: Top Sniper Rifles With The Best Loadout Setup

Image credits: Call of Duty