Free Fire Mystery Shop 10.0 Replaced With A New Level Up Shop

The Mystery Shop has been one of the highly-anticipated events in Free Fire that promised to introduce fans to a number of exciting activities. However, the event has now been called the Level Up Shop and it appears to be a lot more exciting than the originally advertised Free Fire Mystery Shop 10.0. If you cannot find the Level Up shop in the game, you simply need to install the latest Free Fire update. So, let us check out all the details involving the new Free Fire Level Up and how you can actually level up during the event to unlock all the exciting rewards.

Free Fire Level Up Shop

The new Level Up shop has been available in Free Fire starting July 24 and the event is to run until July 30, 2020. Players who participate in the event will be tasked with progressing through the game and reaching the third level. There are different levels in the game starting with Backpack, where players will get the opportunity to do a discount spin.

Image credits: Rasmic Raaz | YouTube

Level Up Shop - Level 1

Depending on the spins, you will earn discounts and bonuses. The discounts will be applicable to all the levels and will allow players to unlock a variety of items including a Cupid Scar Box, Monster Gun Box, Diamond Royale Voucher, Incubator Voucher and much more. You will need to add some diamonds and purchase any of the available items. Once you purchase a certain number of items from the shop, the next level will be automatically unlocked.

Level Up Shop - Level 2

On the next level, you will get another opportunity to do another spin and earn additional discounts. During this level, you will find items such as the Old Man's Mask, Dragon AK Box, Death's Eye Gun Box, Classic Jazz Glasses, Classic Jazz Jacket and more.

Level Up Shop - Level 3

To unlock level 3 in the Level Shop, make sure that you spend at least 300 diamonds during the first two levels combined. Once the level is unlocked, you will be given another free spin, offering another additional discount. Similar to the above levels, this level will also offer several items, however, the main reward to look forward to is the Tiger Clubber Bundle. In addition, you will also get an Elite Pass at a discounted price.

Image credits: Garena Free Fire