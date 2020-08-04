How To Send Gifts In PUBG Mobile? Gift Your Friends Clothes & More Using This Method

One of the most popular multiplayer survival games in India, PUBG Mobile has a stronghold over mobile gamers with its unique challenges and more. Every player wants to ascend in the ranks by earning more and more "Chicken Dinners" in the game as it has become a self-hailing point for many true smartphone gamers. As the game keeps getting popular and many new players keep joining the community, they wonder how to send gifts in PUBG Mobile. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to send gifts in PUBG Mobile?

If you want to send gifts in PUBG Mobile to your friends who play with you and help you maintain your ranks, then you need to think of what type of gift you are looking to send. In PUBG, you can send gifts to your friends in two different processes, one is for coins and the other is for clothes, skins, cosmetics, weapons and more. Once you have decided what you want to send, follow the precise step for each.

How to send gifts in PUBG Mobile - Coins?

To gift coins, go to the Friends List by pressing the arrow on the left side of the main screen.

Once you tap on it, you will be able to see the profile images of your friends.

Now, select the friend you want to send the coins.

Then, press "Send a gift".

After that just select any of the stickers that appear at the bottom, and you will find enough stickers because each of them represents a different type of currency.

How to gift clothes in PUBG Mobile?

Gift clothes in PUBG Mobile to your friends and make them happy. You can also send some cool skins, cosmetics, masks, weapons skins and more. However, before you start sending gifts to friends, you must know that if you wish to gift clothes in PUBG Mobile, you need to be friends with the person for more than 24 hours and you both must have at least 20 synergies together. To earn synergies, you need to play often with each other. If you are wondering how to get free gifts in PUBG Mobile, you can ask your friends to gift you while you can gift them back using the below method.

To gift clothes in PUBG Mobile, select the gift icon that is to the left of the purchase button (when you go to buy the item).

Then, select the time limit of the item

Now, choose the friend you want to gift which is to the right of the screen

Press the small "Give" button next to their profile picture.

