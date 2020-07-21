How To Mark Location In PUBG Mobile? Learn To Mark Supplies, Enemies And More

PUBG Mobile is amongst the most popular Multiplayer survival games in India. The game has left the young generation stuck to their smartphones to get as many "Chicken Dinners" as they can to hail themselves as a true smartphone gamer. As the game keeps getting popular, many new players keep joining the community, they have problems in marking the location of supply items, enemies and other complexities in the game. If you are too trying to understand how to mark the location in PUBG Mobile, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to mark the location in PUBG Mobile?

A player can mark the location of places, supply items and enemies in a match anytime in the game. The process of marking the location of supplies and enemies is easy and similar and one can do it effectively following the steps given below.

How to mark the supply item location in PUBG Mobile?

To mark the location of a supply item like gun, helmet or more, simply aim at the supply item you want to share.

Then, click on the 'Quick Chat' button on your right side of the screen.

Once the 'Quick Chat' opens, click on the 'I have ...' to share the location of the supply item with your Squad.

How to mark the enemy location in PUBG Mobile?

Point the gun at the enemy or the enemy location/ building.

Now, click on the 'Quick Chat' button on your right side of the screen.

Then, scroll down until you find 'Enemies Ahead' and click on it to share the location with your teammates.

If you are unable to find the relevant messages in the 'Quick chat' button, it is advised to go back to the 'Lobby.' Once you are back, arrange the quick messages as per your convenience. If you want, keep important messages like "Help," "Enemies Ahead," "I have *Supplies*" and more above others.

How to enable Universal mark location in PUBG Mobile?

Open the Settings in the bottom right as in the image below

In the Settings, under Basic settings scroll down and search for the option of Universal Mark as shown in the image below

Click on Enable and you will get the Mark while playing the game.

You can also change the content of the 'Universal Mark' by going into the Inventory tab in the lobby and choose your important messages in the game.

