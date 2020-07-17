How To Sheath Sword In Ghost Of Tsushima? Learn To Put Away And Clean Katana Here

Sucker Punch Productions' Ghost of Tsushima has been launched on PlayStation 4 as its last major exclusive game to be released by Sony. The game was released today that is July 17, and it has is already creating a lot of buzz just a few hours after its release. While many players are enjoying the game presented by Sony Interactive Entertainment, many people are trying to understand how to sheath sword in Ghost of Tsushima. However, it is explained in the guide, but if you have somehow missed it, do not worry, here is all you need to know about how to sheath sword in Ghost of Tsushima.

How to sheath sword in Ghost of Tsushima?

The Katana is the main weapon in Ghost of Tsushima for all the players. The sword is essential for close-quarters combat, however, you can put away the blade and you can clean it too. Now, to sheath sword in Ghost of Tsushima after a fight, all you have to do is swipe right on the touchpad. A Jin will appear who will clean the sword and place it in the scabbard. This unexpected little animation is not only good but it is also effortless, though you can’t move while doing it. Although, after a while it gets old. If you want to save a couple of seconds, you can get around it by playing the flute as Jin will instantly sheath the sword and pull out the instrument for you.

How to clean Katana in Ghost of Tsushima?

It is simple and quick, however, you cannot clean the Katana before you sheath sword in Ghost of Tsushima. This means that every time a player chooses to put away the sword, they are also cleaning it at the same time. This means when Jin is sheathing the sword, it will also clean away all the bloodstains in one motion before placing the sword back in the scabbard. The process is similar to how to sheath sword in Ghost of Tsushima, all you have to do is swipe right on the touchpad.

Many players who have given their Ghost of Tsushima review mentioned that this helps them feel the role of a travelling strong Samurai and it does not affect the gameplay at the same time. However, sheathing the sword or cleaning is not important and the sword would not dull away if not cleaned.

