How To Surrender In Valorant When All Hope Is Lost For A Victory?

Riot Games has finally introduced the much-awaited ranked competitive mode to its free-to-play first-person shooter game, Valorant, with a new 1.02 update. As part of the update, developers have also implemented a bunch of other features to the game, including the ability to surrender early. This means that you will finally be able to surrender if you wish to take off early or simply don’t see a victory in sight.

How to surrender in Valorant?

Players will get a new ‘Early Surrender’ option in the game which will enable them to opt out of an ongoing match before the conclusion. However, before someone ends a game mid-way, the remaining players of that team will actually have to agree and cast a vote for the game to be passed. Once it has been passed, it will award the opposition team with wins for all the remaining rounds. In return, the surrendering team will be offered losses for those rounds.

Here are the steps you need to follow to use the new Early Surrender feature and leave a game early:

Step 1: To call an early surrender during a match, you need to press the Enter key to bring up the chat.

Step 2: Type in “/ff”, “/forfeit” or "concede' in the chat, without quotation marks.

Step 3: Now, all the squad members of the surrendering team will need to agree with the decision by casting a vote. Players can respond by either typing “/yes” or “/no” in the chat to register their vote. The same can be done using the F5 and F6 keys on the keyboard.

Members who wish to surrender can reply with “/yes” and “/no” if they want to continue the match. The game will only end if all the players in a team reply with a "/yes". However, one thing you should also note is that you won't be able to surrender a match before the eighth round in the game. Furthermore, a match can only be called off once per half. This is likely to prevent players from abusing the new feature and to keep things interesting while also giving the losing team a chance to quit early if only proceeding with a game would seem futile.

