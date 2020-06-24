Valorant Sensitivity Settings: Mouse Acceleration And DPI Settings Guide

Valorant is a free-to-play competitive first-person shooter game which involves the use of skills and abilities to impact and change the outcome of the game. It is currently available only on the Windows platform, where the mouse is the main controller in the game. Mouse DPI and sensitivity settings are extremely crucial mainly due to the fact that it’s an FPS game and it largely impacts your aim and performance. So, let us take a look at how you can get your configuration just right.

Mouse acceleration

One of the first things to do when you’re getting starting is to turn off the mouse acceleration as it will really help you on your ‘aim improvement’ journey. The reason a mouse acceleration could be an issue is that the system automatically attempts to raise the precision of your cursor as you move it around. This will significantly affect your precision and cause a hindrance.

Once you have it turned off, your system will no longer tamper with the cursor, meaning you will have complete control over the mouse movements.

Here’s how you can turn off mouse acceleration:

Step 1: Search for “mouse settings” using the Windows search bar.

Step 2: Click on ‘Change your mouse settings’.

Step 3: Select ‘Additional mouse options’.

Step 4: Go to the ‘Pointer Options’ tab and disable the ‘Enhance Pointer Precision’ option.

Step 5: Hit ’Apply’ and click ‘Okay’ to save the changes.

Valorant sensitivity settings

The mouse sensitivity totally depends on a gamer’s personal preference. However, it is recommended that you try playing the game around 400 to 800, which falls under low DPI.

Once you’ve tried playing the game with low DPI settings, you can go slightly go higher to see what works best for you and which setting you’re more comfortable with.

When you set the mouse at low DPI settings, you will need to put slightly more effort with each cursor movement. On the other hand, when you go for a higher DPI setting above 800, it will require small wrist movements and subtle mouse gestures.

It is likely that you notice the differences with the change in settings, and you will need a little tinkering to perfect it. You can always jump into your DPI settings and make the adjustments until you feel it’s spot on.

Image credits: Play Valorant