Valorant Character Tier List: The Most Competitive Agents From Each Class

Valorant is a free-to-play competitive first-person shooter game which features a number of agents you can choose for battle. However, if you’re just starting out in the game, you might be overwhelmed by the different types of characters available in the game. It is also important that you choose the right one as every agent comes with a unique set of kits and abilities that influences the game. So, let us take a look at some of the best agents in Valorant that will show you the path to the top.

*You should note that with future patches, there could be changes in the tiers as meta solidifies and the skill cap starts to go up.

Also Read | Valorant Weapon Tier List To Prioritise Which Weapon You Should Purchase Next

Valorant character tier list

Tier List Agent S tier Sage, Cypher A tier Brimstone, Breach, Sova B tier Raze, Phoenix, Omen, Reyna C tier Viper, Jett

Sentinel Agents in Valorant

Sage and Cypher are by far the most competitive agents on the roster and can easily be an instant pick in any Valorant game. These sentinel agents are defensive experts who form the crux of any squad and contribute highly to a team's success.

Also Read | How To Change Name In Valorant For Free: Explained In 3 Easy Steps

Controller Agents in Valorant

Brimstone, Omen, and Viper are the best controller agents who are known for their good knowledge of every aspect of the map and use presence and zoning to gain an advantage. These are complemented by top tier agents who can give them information using cameras. However, Brimstone from Tier A is the most powerful of all the controllers and it certainly makes for a good choice, especially if you are just starting out in the game.

Also Read | How To Chat In Valorant While You're In Middle Of A Match?

Initiator Agents in Valorant

Sova and Breach are the two Initiator agents that can be considered as a hybrid class. The two are known for their ability to mix Sentinel and Controller sensibilities and can be extremely vital to any team. It is always best to have at least one Initiator on your squad.

Duelist Agents in Valorant

Phoenix, Raze. Reyna, and Jett, Duelists are the best Duelist agents who are also known as "self-sufficient fraggers" that are highly dependent on just the momentum. This is one of the reasons why they don't rank higher on the tier list.

Also Read | Valorant Version Mismatch Fix: How To Update The Latest Valorant Patch?