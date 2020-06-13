How To Change Name In Valorant For Free: Explained In 3 Easy Steps

Every Valorant display name has been tied to the user’s Riot account, which allows them easy and quick access to changing the name. The process is quite simple and only takes a few minutes. It is also likely that developers will soon put the name change option behind a paywall as the game starts to gain more popularity, so it is best that you make the most of it while you still can.

For other popular titles like League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra, the company actually charges users to change their display names. Users are required to spend in-game currency in the form of Riot Points every time they wish to change their display names. So, let us take a look at how you can change your Valorant display name for free.

How to change the name in Valorant?

Step 1: To change your name in Valorant, you need to close the game client, and log in to Riot’s website at this link.

If you’ve signed in earlier, you may be asked to re-confirm your log-in details. The system will ask you to locate a code through your registered email before proceeding to the next step. This is part of a secondary verification.

Step 2: After logging in, head to the Riot ID tab and click on the pen icon which is right next to your Valorant display name.

This will give you an option to choose a new name and a unique hashtag.

Step 3: Enter a new name to check availability. If available, save it. Once you have saved the changes, launch Valorant on your system and you should be good to go.

You should note that the system won’t allow you to change your display name constantly, so make sure you choose it wisely. The hashtag in question can either be a bunch of letters or a set of numbers, similar to the clan tags that you have in League of Legends. However, if you have a name that’s unique, the system won’t ask you to enter a hashtag.

It is also worth noting that no two usernames can be the same anymore, even for different servers. You will need to have a unique username for each.

Image credits: Play Valorant