How To Switch Weapons In Just Cause 4? Complete Guide To Answer Your Just Cause 4 Doubts

PS Plus has released Just Cause 4 as a free game for December. Currently, they are trying to find different ways to switch their weapons in Just Cause 4.

How to switch weapons in Just Cause 4?

The players have been asking a lot of questions about Just Cause 4. They want to know answers to questions like how to switch weapons in Just Cause 4. The answer to this question can be found by looking at the number of Just Cuse 4 videos and tutorials uploaded by gamers. But if you still haven’t been able to figure out how to switch weapons in Just Cause 4, don’t worry. We have shared our complete guide about Just Cause 4 that might just be the answer to your question. We have also listed a popular video from Youtube about the same. Read more to know how to switch weapons in Just Cause 4.

The players can carry a total of two different guns at a time. These can be changed anytime during the game. All the player need to do is hold the reload button and choose the weapon they want. These controls are basically for all the default controls scheme. In order to find what control you are using, open pause menu, then open options, go to the controls menu and check it controls you are using correctly. To help out the player, we have even listed the controls to switch weapons according to different gaming platforms. Read more to know how to switch weapons in Just Cause 4.

PS4: Long press Square Button

Xbox One: Long press X Button

PC: Long press Reload Weapon Button

More about Just Cause 4

Just Cause 4 is a popular action-adventure game that has been developed by Avalanche Studios and published by Square Enix. The game was released for platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2018. The game is popular four using Avalanche's Apex game engine that brings in diverse and extreme weather effects, like blizzards, sandstorms, tornadoes and much more. Just Cause 4 was initially announced at Microsoft's press conference at E3 2018 and also appeared in Square Enix's showcase and the PC Gaming Show. Currently, this game has been the talk of the PS4 gaming community as it was made free for all PS Plus subscribers. Every month the makers release a total of 2-3 games for free that can be accessed by taking the PS Plus subscription. The game is getting great response from the gamers bu had gotten mixed reviews during its release. So we have listed all the Just Cause 4 reviews and ratings given by popular publications:

IGN: 7.9/10

Media critic: 69%

Common Sense Media: 3/5

