How To Tame A Parrot In Minecraft And Get Them To Sit On Your Shoulder?

Minecraft is a popular sandbox game that is best known for its simplicity and extensive features. It allows users to set their own goals and explore the world. Users can also go around and build bases, gather materials, craft a variety of items and more. One of the most important parts of Minecraft is mobs. These are living creatures that can be seen wandering around the world.

You will come across a number of different mobs in Minecraft, where every mob has its own set of characteristics. Also, they may also spawn only in certain areas or biomes, or only at certain times. Parrots are one of the most beloved animals in Minecraft that were first added to the game with the 1.12 update version.

Also Read | How To Update Minecraft? Steps To Update Minecraft On Different Gaming Consoles

How to tame a parrot in Minecraft?

Parrots only appear in jungle biomes and can be found in a variety of colours including blue, red, green, cyan, and grey. Parrots are tameable mobs, meaning you can tame these birds and also have them sit on your shoulders. To tame a parrot, you need to follow these steps:

Obtain seeds

Before you start looking for parrots in Minecraft, you will first need to get some seeds. These can be melon seeds, wheat seeds, pumpkin seeds or any other kind.

Also Read | Minecraft Skins: List Of The Most Popular Mods Every Minecraft Fan Should Check Out

Find a parrot

Once you have obtained the seeds, the next step is to start searching for parrots. While they aren’t in huge numbers, you can still easily spot one due to their striking colour.

Feed the parrot

Now that you have found a parrot, you simply need to feed them the seeds that you have collected. However, feeding them a few seeds won’t be enough. Continue to feed the birds and also make sure that you are interacting with them. Once the bird is finally tamed, you will notice that a bunch of red hearts will show up around them. You can now stop feeding them.

Also Read | How To Reset The Nether In Minecraft? What Is Nether Update And It's New Features?

How to put a Parrot on your shoulder?

Once you have tamed a parrot, all you need to do is walk past them to have them sit on your shoulder.

How to get a Parrot off your shoulder?

Having a parrot sit on your shoulder can be quite fun, however, it can be quite a challenge for many players to get them off. There the two simple tricks to do this. The first one is to jump into the water and the second trick is to grab a fishing pole.

Also Read | How To Mute Players In Minecraft Without Using Any Add-on Or Mods?

Image credits: Minecraft Gamepedia