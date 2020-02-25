Cool PUBG Names For Boys And Girls To Make Your Player Stand Out

PUBG continues to be one of the most addictive games all over the world. If you play this name, you know that as soon as you sign up and log in through your Facebook account, your Facebook name becomes your gaming account name. Fortunately, PUBG allows you to change your name once every day. So if you are looking to keep things fresh and looking for a cool username, we bring you a list of some of the best gaming names you can choose from. But, before we get to that, let’s just take a look at how you actually change your name on PUBG:
Step 1: Open the PUBG app on your phone
Step 2: Click on ‘Inventory’ from the menu at the bottom.
Step 3: Select the ‘crate’ icon which is on the right side.
Step 4: Next, you need to select the ‘Rename Card’ (if available) and click on ‘Use’.
Step 5: Input a new name and click ‘OK’.
Rename cards are provided to users as rewards once they start to level up in the game. Some users were given these as free rewards after the feature was first implemented by PUBG. However, for the ones who currently don’t have any ‘Rename cards’ but still looking to change their names, they will have to spend 180UC (game currency of the PUBG mobile) to buy a single Rename Card from the store.
Now that you know how easily you can change your name on PUBG, let us show you some of the coolest names that you can assign to your game character:
Most of the girls look for a username that portrays their gender and being mistaken for a guy is the last thing that they probably want to face while playing a video game. To help you with that, here are girly names that one can opt for.
You can also create your own stylish names for PUBG using a free name generator. Nickfinder is one of the most popular websites which is used by PUBG players to generate stylish nicknames for their profile. You can simply type in any name of your choice or choose from the list and the generator will suggest numerous variations of the name to choose from. Users simply need to input the names in the search bar and the results will display several variations that one can copy and use directly on their game profile.
Apart from using a name generator website, you can also try out the apps available on PlayStore that offer thousands of nickname combinations for your gaming profile. Similar to the online Free Fire stylish names generator, these apps also allow you to copy and paste the nicknames with decorated texts and fonts.
