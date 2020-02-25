Cool PUBG Names For Boys And Girls To Make Your Player Stand Out

PUBG continues to be one of the most addictive games all over the world. If you play this name, you know that as soon as you sign up and log in through your Facebook account, your Facebook name becomes your gaming account name. Fortunately, PUBG allows you to change your name once every day. So if you are looking to keep things fresh and looking for a cool username, we bring you a list of some of the best gaming names you can choose from. But, before we get to that, let’s just take a look at how you actually change your name on PUBG:

How to change your name in PUBG?

Step 1: Open the PUBG app on your phone

Step 2: Click on ‘Inventory’ from the menu at the bottom.

Step 3: Select the ‘crate’ icon which is on the right side.

Step 4: Next, you need to select the ‘Rename Card’ (if available) and click on ‘Use’.

Step 5: Input a new name and click ‘OK’.

What if you don’t have a Rename Card?

Rename cards are provided to users as rewards once they start to level up in the game. Some users were given these as free rewards after the feature was first implemented by PUBG. However, for the ones who currently don’t have any ‘Rename cards’ but still looking to change their names, they will have to spend 180UC (game currency of the PUBG mobile) to buy a single Rename Card from the store.

Cool names for PUBG

Now that you know how easily you can change your name on PUBG, let us show you some of the coolest names that you can assign to your game character:

PUBG names for Boys

Eat Bullets

Collateral Damage

Shoot 2 Kill

Veteran of Death

Tonight Gamer

Dead Deal

Overkill

Lowercase Guy

Brute Fact

Green Ghost

Bloss Flop

Tango Boss

Kill Spree

Optimal Aces

Inimical Thugs

Knuckle Duster

Local Back Stabber

Happy Killing

Fear Butchers

Guncap Slingbad

Highlander Monk

Left Divide

Jack The Ripper

Hog Butcher

Psychedelic Servicemen

Militaristic Fighting Machine

Keen Team Six

Junkyard Dog

Fuzzy Pack

Straight Gangsters

Mortified Coercion

Lyrical Armed Services

Outrageous Dominance

Brash Thugs

Complex Slayers

Faulty Devils

Odd Hooligans

Organic Punks

Hungry Admirals

Cloudy Perpetrator

Married Man

PUBJESUS

Agent Hercules

Metal Star

Night Magnet

Alpha Returns

Dancing Madman

Kill Switch

Pixie Soldier

Grave Digger

Thunderbeast

Bad soldier

LocalGrimReaper

Captain Jack Sparrow

Strange Love

PUBG Lover

Cool Shooter

Dead Shot

Pro Headshot

Headshooter

Agent 47

PUBG Striker

Gangster PUBG

Chicken Lover

PUBGian

Quarrelsome Strategy

Homely Sharpshooters

Plain Privileg

Annoyed Power

Demonic Criminals

Ball Blaster

PUBG names for Girls

Most of the girls look for a username that portrays their gender and being mistaken for a guy is the last thing that they probably want to face while playing a video game. To help you with that, here are girly names that one can opt for.

Girl Royale

Blade Woman

Candy Cough

Panda Heart

Magic Peach

Tiger Kitty

Lady Killer

Koi Diva

Luna Star

PubgPie

Tragic Girl

Girls of Neptune

Broken Paws

Anonymous Girl

Tiny Hunter

Claudia Clouds

Super Giggles

Triple Adorable

Hot Username Here

Princess of PUBG

Pink Leader

Gun Digger

Her Majesty

The Beekeeper

Necessary Momentum

Little Drunk Girl

Acid Queen

Cool Whip

Digital Goddess

Peanut Butter Woman

Sleek Assassin

Lady Fantastic

Wildcat Talent

Pink Nightmare

Miss Fix It

Romance Princess

Emerald Goddess

Marshmallow Treat

Video Game Heroine

Opulent Gamer

Treasure Devil

Leading Light

Queen Bee

Microwave Chardonnay

Titanium Ladybug

Freeze Queen

Undergrad Split

Gamer Bean

Mafia Princess

Eye Candy Kitten

Troubled Chick

Feral Filly

Darkside Diva

Saturn Extreme

Battle Mistress

Sassy Muffin

Canary Apple Red

Woodland Beauty

TeKilla Sunrise

How to create PUBG stylish names?

You can also create your own stylish names for PUBG using a free name generator. Nickfinder is one of the most popular websites which is used by PUBG players to generate stylish nicknames for their profile. You can simply type in any name of your choice or choose from the list and the generator will suggest numerous variations of the name to choose from. Users simply need to input the names in the search bar and the results will display several variations that one can copy and use directly on their game profile.

Apart from using a name generator website, you can also try out the apps available on PlayStore that offer thousands of nickname combinations for your gaming profile. Similar to the online Free Fire stylish names generator, these apps also allow you to copy and paste the nicknames with decorated texts and fonts.

Image credits: Instagram | PUBG