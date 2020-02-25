The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Cool PUBG Names For Boys And Girls To Make Your Player Stand Out

Gaming

PUBG is one of the most popular battle royale games right now. Today, we show you how you can change your PUBG names and give you some cool name suggestions.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pubg names

PUBG continues to be one of the most addictive games all over the world. If you play this name, you know that as soon as you sign up and log in through your Facebook account, your Facebook name becomes your gaming account name. Fortunately, PUBG allows you to change your name once every day. So if you are looking to keep things fresh and looking for a cool username, we bring you a list of some of the best gaming names you can choose from. But, before we get to that, let’s just take a look at how you actually change your name on PUBG:

How to change your name in PUBG?

Step 1: Open the PUBG app on your phone

Step 2: Click on ‘Inventory’ from the menu at the bottom.

Step 3: Select the ‘crate’ icon which is on the right side.

Step 4: Next, you need to select the ‘Rename Card’ (if available) and click on ‘Use’.

Step 5: Input a new name and click ‘OK’.

Also Read | Best PUBG Mobile Players: Here Are The Top 10 PUBG Mobile Players Around The World

What if you don’t have a Rename Card?

Rename cards are provided to users as rewards once they start to level up in the game. Some users were given these as free rewards after the feature was first implemented by PUBG. However, for the ones who currently don’t have any ‘Rename cards’ but still looking to change their names, they will have to spend 180UC (game currency of the PUBG mobile) to buy a single Rename Card from the store.

Cool names for PUBG

Now that you know how easily you can change your name on PUBG, let us show you some of the coolest names that you can assign to your game character:

Also Read | How To Play PUBG Mobile On PC Or Laptop: Guide To Enjoy The RPG Game On Your Computer

PUBG names for Boys

  • Eat Bullets
  • Collateral Damage
  • Shoot 2 Kill
  • Veteran of Death
  • Tonight Gamer
  • Dead Deal
  • Overkill
  • Lowercase Guy
  • Brute Fact
  • Green Ghost
  • Bloss Flop
  • Tango Boss
  • Kill Spree
  • Optimal Aces
  • Inimical Thugs
  • Knuckle Duster
  • Local Back Stabber
  • Happy Killing
  • Fear Butchers
  • Guncap Slingbad
  • Highlander Monk
  • Left Divide
  • Jack The Ripper
  • Hog Butcher
  • Psychedelic Servicemen
  • Militaristic Fighting Machine
  • Keen Team Six
  • Junkyard Dog
  • Fuzzy Pack
  • Straight Gangsters
  • Mortified Coercion
  • Lyrical Armed Services
  • Outrageous Dominance
  • Brash Thugs
  • Complex Slayers
  • Faulty Devils
  • Odd Hooligans
  • Organic Punks
  • Hungry Admirals
  • Cloudy Perpetrator
  • Keen Team Six
  • Married Man
  • PUBJESUS
  • Agent Hercules
  • Metal Star
  • Night Magnet
  • Alpha Returns
  • Dancing Madman
  • Kill Switch
  • Pixie Soldier
  • Grave Digger
  • Thunderbeast
  • Bad soldier
  • LocalGrimReaper
  • Captain Jack Sparrow
  • Strange Love
  • PUBG Lover
  • Cool Shooter
  • Dead Shot
  • Pro Headshot
  • Headshooter
  • Agent 47
  • PUBG Striker
  • Gangster PUBG
  • Chicken Lover
  • PUBGian
  • Quarrelsome Strategy
  • Cloudy Perpetrator
  • Fuzzy Pack
  • Straight Gangsters
  • Mortified Coercion
  • Lyrical Armed Services
  • Outrageous Dominance
  • Homely Sharpshooters
  • Plain Privileg
  • Annoyed Power
  • Demonic Criminals
  • Left Divide
  • Militaristic Fighting Machine
  • Ball Blaster

Also Read | How To Download Free Fire Advanced Server? Who Can Participate & Steps For Signing Up

PUBG names for Girls

Most of the girls look for a username that portrays their gender and being mistaken for a guy is the last thing that they probably want to face while playing a video game. To help you with that, here are girly names that one can opt for.

  • Girl Royale
  • Blade Woman
  • Candy Cough
  • Panda Heart
  • Magic Peach
  • Tiger Kitty
  • Lady Killer
  • Koi Diva
  • Luna Star
  • PubgPie
  • Tragic Girl
  • Girls of Neptune
  • Broken Paws
  • Anonymous Girl
  • Tiny Hunter
  • Claudia Clouds
  • Super Giggles
  • Triple Adorable
  • Hot Username Here
  • Princess of PUBG
  • Pink Leader
  • Gun Digger
  • Her Majesty
  • The Beekeeper
  • Necessary Momentum
  • Little Drunk Girl
  • Acid Queen
  • Cool Whip
  • Digital Goddess
  • Peanut Butter Woman
  • Sleek Assassin
  • Lady Fantastic
  • Wildcat Talent
  • Pink Nightmare
  • Miss Fix It
  • Romance Princess
  • Emerald Goddess
  • Marshmallow Treat
  • Video Game Heroine
  • Opulent Gamer
  • Treasure Devil
  • Leading Light
  • Queen Bee
  • Microwave Chardonnay
  • Titanium Ladybug
  • Freeze Queen
  • Undergrad Split
  • Gamer Bean
  • Mafia Princess
  • Eye Candy Kitten
  • Troubled Chick
  • Feral Filly
  • Darkside Diva
  • Saturn Extreme
  • Battle Mistress
  • Sassy Muffin
  • Canary Apple Red
  • Woodland Beauty
  • TeKilla Sunrise

How to create PUBG stylish names?

You can also create your own stylish names for PUBG using a free name generator. Nickfinder is one of the most popular websites which is used by PUBG players to generate stylish nicknames for their profile. You can simply type in any name of your choice or choose from the list and the generator will suggest numerous variations of the name to choose from. Users simply need to input the names in the search bar and the results will display several variations that one can copy and use directly on their game profile.

Apart from using a name generator website, you can also try out the apps available on PlayStore that offer thousands of nickname combinations for your gaming profile. Similar to the online Free Fire stylish names generator, these apps also allow you to copy and paste the nicknames with decorated texts and fonts.

Also Read | How To Download Free Fire On Jio Phone & What Are The Effective Ways To Reduce The Lags?

Image credits: Instagram | PUBG

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SWAMY ADVISES SHAH TO CALL IN ARMY
KULDEEP SENGAR LOSES ASSEMBY SEAT
DONALD TRUMP AT RASHTRAPATI BHAVAN
AFFIDAVIT IN SC ON DELHI VIOLENCE
MANOJ TIWARI SLAMS JAVED AKHTAR
SAMI'S 3 PRO-NAMASTE TRUMP REASONS