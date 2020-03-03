PUBG Update 0.17.0 Releases On March 3: Death Replay & Other Improvements

PUBG Mobile is all set to roll out another major update, 0.17.0. The developers have announced that it will go live globally on March 3. Below is the official tweet confirming the date of the update. It also confirms that the PUBG 0.17.0 update will bring one of the most awaited features to the game – Death Replay.

COMING IN 0.17.0! Death Replays will be available for you to peruse the last few seconds before your untimely downfall! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/818Rr144Fv — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) February 28, 2020

PUBG update time in India

The developers have not revealed the timing of the latest patch update; however, there will be no downtime when it comes out. Users will require approximately a total of 1.69 GB of storage space on Android, and 1.95 GB of storage space on iOS for the installation.

Death Replay

The latest update will finally bring the highly-anticipated Death Replay feature to the game. With this feature, players will be able to watch a short replay once they are killed by an anime in order to understand their flaws and weaknesses so as to be cautious in the following game.

Death Replay will also allow users to check if they died because of cheating or hacking. Moreover, it will also let one see if they had made some mistakes while playing the game. With the PUBG 0.17.0 update, the new season of this game may also be rolled out very soon.

Other improvements with the PUBG 0.17.0 update

The latest update will offer a number of exciting features including an added team reservation, radio feature, colourblind mode, crew challenge upgrade, esports centre, added grenade kill broadcast, inventory improvements, tutorial improvements, rookie mission and so on.

There have also been some leaks online showing the Season 12 Royale Pass for PUBG Mobile. Apart from this, PUBG will also come with 11 new emotes for the next season. Apparently, the developers will also bring upgradable skins for the M416, Groza, Scar-L and M762.

With the Season 12 Royale Pass, there will also be a few new skins for Dacia 1300. Besides, there will be new skins for helmets and grenades as well. The leaks have also suggested that there will be a new headgears option which will make the heads of characters seem like colourful televisions.

Additionally, there are also reports suggesting that developers will roll out the next season of PUBG Mobile in March which will be called 2GETHER WE PLAY; however, there is no official confirmation by the company as of yet.

Image credits: Instagram | PUBG Mobile