How To Unlock Characters In Street Fighter 5? Easiest Way To Earn FM Quickly

Street Fighter 5 has been creating much hype amongst the gaming community. The game has just been released and the players cannot stop talking about it. But a number of them are also asking a lot of questions about the game. How to unlock characters in Streer Fighter 5 has been one of the most asked questions lately. So in order to clear your doubts about Street Fighter 5, we have answered the question right here.

How to Unlock Characters in Street Fighter 5?

The players need to unlock the character by earning the in-game currency. The in-game currency is called Fight money. It can be difficult to gather a lot of those because of its rarity. The players need to complete a number of challenges and online matches to earn the Fight Money in Street Fighter 5. They can even opt to buy their favourite character with real money. In order to make your gameplay smoother, we have listed some of our recommended tasks that can get you more FM quickly. Here are some tips and tricks to earn more FM in Street Fighter 5.

Play with a specific character. Max out his level. With each level upgrade, the player is given 100 FM.

Complete the individual mode and character story. This can get you around 350,000 FM according to your performance.

Finish all the challenges and missions.

Finishing the Extra Battle mode.

Streer Fighters Characters

Street Fighter 5 Season 5 Tier List Ordered Left to Right. Didnt know where to put Mika and Laura but they are right next to each other. pic.twitter.com/JCv8mknGm4 — iDom_Ny (@iDomNYC) July 15, 2020

A number of fans have also been asking about the characters and their abilities. Street Fighter 5 Tier list is not announced officially. Mostly all the tier list that have been made are by the fans themselves. Capcom Cup 2019 champion, iDom has also shared his Street Fighter 5 Tier List. He has decided to keep Akuma at the top of his Street Fighter 5 Tier List. This is not surprising as most of the gamers have kept Akuma in their top tier list. Apart from Akuma, iDom has also decided to place Alex at the bottom of the Street Fighter 5 Tier List. There is a possibility that the patch notes and updates might have an effect on the character and their powers. This might force the players to make some additional changes with their Street Fighter 5 Tier List. Here is one popular Street Fighter 5 Tier List.

S: Akuma, Rashid

S+: G, Chun-li, Poison, Urien, M. Bison, G, Cammy, Kolin, Seth, Zeku, Guile

A: Karin, Ibuki, Sakura, Abigail, Necalli, Menat

50/50: Laura, R. Mika

A-: Birdie, Zangi, Balrog, Cody, E. Honda, Blanka, Juri, Dhalsim

B: Ken, Gill, Vega, Zangief, Sagat, Lucia, F.A.N.G., Ryu, Ed, Nash

C: Alex

