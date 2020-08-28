AFK Arena Tier List: Top Heroes To Consider Before Building Your Party

AFK Arena is one of the most ambitious idle games available on both Android and iOS devices. The game offers a mix of classic RPG and gacha experience and casts a multitude of lethal heroes across various game modes.

These heroes can be classified into different tiers, where Tier S represents the top tier with the most powerful heroes, as opposed to Tier D which is the lowest tier in the game and represents the least effective characters. Therefore, it is important to invest in the right heroes rather than choosing ones that won’t prove to be fruitful in the long run. So, we have put together a complete AFK Arena tier list that will allow you to build the best possible team.

Also Read | Valorant Nebula Skins Are Live In Game Store: How To Purchase The Nebula Collection?

AFK Arena different tiers

Before we go through the AFK Arena Heroes tier list, let us check out the different tiers available in the game.

Tier S Heroes – Tier S consists of the most powerful characters in the game with amazing stats and utility. They should be the prime choices to be successful in the game.

Tier A Heroes – Tier A also features some really strong characters who may also overtake those in the top tier in some situations, however, they do lack in certain aspects of the game.

Tier B Heroes – Tier B heroes are also quite valuable characters, although they can excel in only a few game modes.

Tier C Heroes –Tier C heroes are average characters and the least viable options.

Tier D Heroes – Tier D consists of poor characters that can’t be of much use especially when you starting progressing in the game.

Also Read | Fortnite Season 4 Start Time, Maintenance, Download Size, And Availability On IOS/Mac

AFK Arena tier list

Here is the AFK Arena global tier list:

AFK Arena Heroes - Tier S

Athalia

Brutus

Cecilia

Eironn

Elijah & Lilah

Ezizh

Ferael

Flora

Gwyneth

Hendrik

Kaz

Lucius

Lyca

Mehira

Mezoth

Nakoruru

Nara

Nemora

Orthros

Rosaline

Rowan

Safiya

Saurus

Shemira

Talene

Tasi

Ukyo

AFK Arena Heroes - Tier A

Antandra

Arthur

Baden

Belinda

Ezizh

Fawkes

Gorvo

Grezhul

Isabella

Kelthur

Khasos

Khazard

Oscar

Rigby

Satrana

Seirus

Skreg

Ulmus

Warek

Zolrath

AFK Arena Heroes - Tier B

Anoki

Estrilda

Lorsan

Oden

Raine

Skriath

Tidus

Torne

Thoran

Wu Kong

Also Read | How To Mute Players In Roblox Without Having To Leave The Game?

AFK Arena Heroes - Tier C

Angelo

Arden

Izold

Numisu

Vedan

Vurk

AFK Arena Heroes - Tier D

Ankhira

Golus

Hogan

Ira

Mirael

Morvus

Niru

Ogi

Saveas

Silvina

Vedan

Also Read | 'League Of Legends' Friends List Not Working: How To Fix The Issue?

Image credits: AFK Arena