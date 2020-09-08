How To Unlock General Story In Street Fighter 5 And Street Fighter 5 Characters

Street Fighter 5 displays the “Arcade Edition” title screen and includes Arcade Mode, Team Battle Mode and the online-enabled Extra Battle Mode, where you can earn rewards, XP and Fight Money and more. Continue reading to find out how to unlock the general story in Street Fighter 5.

How to Unlock General Story in Street Fighter 5

Play through an epic story featuring the characters from STREET FIGHTER V. Your character will change with each battle, and Time Overs will be treated as losses. In order to play the general story, you must download "A Shadow Falls" by going to Shop > Special > STREET FIGHTER V General Story "A Shadow Falls."

Even though all the other updates are included with the game, the story mode needs to be downloaded separately. Players need to go to the PlayStation Store and search for Street Fighter 5: A Shadow Falls. This should bring up the Store page for the free DLC Add-On as the top result, from which players can add it to their game. Click the download button & wait for the patch to install. Now restart the game to activate the story mode DLC.

A Shadow Falls

This story takes place between the events of Street Fighter IV and Street Fighter III.

Follow the Street Fighters as they battle the evil secret organization, Shadaloo, who has developed a weapon to bring the world to its knees: the Black Moon. The fighters battle across the globe in their search for "pieces" that will give them the upper hand. M. BISON, NASH, RYU, CHUN-LI, RASHID, and the rest of the Street Fighter cast to star in a struggle that culminates in an epic showdown.

Street Fighter 5 Characters: Here is a Complete List of Characters for SFV

RYU CHUN-LI NASH M. BISON CAMMY BIRDIE KEN NECALLI VEGA R. MIKA RASHID KARIN ZANGIEF LAURA DHALSIM F.A.N.G ALEX GUILIE IBUKI BALROG JURI URIEN AKUMA KOLIN ED ABIGAIL MENAT ZEKU SAKURA BLANKA FALKE CODY G SAGAT KAGE E. HONDA LUCIA POISON GILL SETH

Image Credits: streetfighter site

Promo Image Credits: Capcom