Last Updated:

How To Unlock General Story In Street Fighter 5 And Street Fighter 5 Characters

How to unlock general story in Street Fighter 5 has been a concern since this DLC isn't available with the game updates and needs to be separately downloaded.

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
how to unlock general story in street fighter 5

Street Fighter 5 displays the “Arcade Edition” title screen and includes Arcade Mode, Team Battle Mode and the online-enabled Extra Battle Mode, where you can earn rewards, XP and Fight Money and more. Continue reading to find out how to unlock the general story in Street Fighter 5.

Also read | Fortnite Leaked Skins In Season 4: Iron Man Update & Other Leaks To Know About

How to Unlock General Story in Street Fighter 5

Play through an epic story featuring the characters from STREET FIGHTER V. Your character will change with each battle, and Time Overs will be treated as losses. In order to play the general story, you must download "A Shadow Falls" by going to Shop > Special > STREET FIGHTER V General Story "A Shadow Falls." 

Also read | Street Fighter 5: Ken's Guren Enjinkyaku Combo And Complete Moves List

Even though all the other updates are included with the game, the story mode needs to be downloaded separately. Players need to go to the PlayStation Store and search for Street Fighter 5: A Shadow Falls. This should bring up the Store page for the free DLC Add-On as the top result, from which players can add it to their game. Click the download button & wait for the patch to install. Now restart the game to activate the story mode DLC.

A Shadow Falls

sv5

This story takes place between the events of Street Fighter IV and Street Fighter III.
Follow the Street Fighters as they battle the evil secret organization, Shadaloo, who has developed a weapon to bring the world to its knees: the Black Moon. The fighters battle across the globe in their search for "pieces" that will give them the upper hand. M. BISON, NASH, RYU, CHUN-LI, RASHID, and the rest of the Street Fighter cast to star in a struggle that culminates in an epic showdown.

Also read | Street Fighter 5: Ryu's Shinku Hadoken Combo And Complete Moves List

Street Fighter 5 Characters: Here is a Complete List of Characters for SFV

  1. RYU
  2. CHUN-LI
  3. NASH
  4. M. BISON
  5. CAMMY
  6. BIRDIE
  7. KEN
  8. NECALLI
  9. VEGA
  10. R. MIKA
  11. RASHID
  12. KARIN
  13. ZANGIEF
  14. LAURA
  15. DHALSIM
  16. F.A.N.G
  17. ALEX
  18. GUILIE
  19. IBUKI
  20. BALROG
  21. JURI
  22. URIEN
  23. AKUMA
  24. KOLIN
  25. ED
  26. ABIGAIL
  27. MENAT
  28. ZEKU
  29. SAKURA
  30. BLANKA
  31. FALKE
  32. CODY
  33. G
  34. SAGAT
  35. KAGE
  36. E. HONDA
  37. LUCIA
  38. POISON
  39. GILL
  40. SETH

Also read | Street Fighter 5 Moves: Complete List Of SFV Game Mechanics And Basics

Image Credits: streetfighter site

Promo Image Credits: Capcom

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND