How To Unlock Weapons In Battlefront 2: Milestones For Unlocking Weapons From Each Class?

Star Wars Battlefront 2 has gained massive popularity over the years and it continues to attract more takers. The first-person shooter game features a compelling story campaign and it constantly brings new content to the game to keep things exciting. The gaming also offers an array of weapons which are divided into different classes. These include Assault, Heavy, Officer and Specialist.

However, when you begin your journey in Star Wars Battlefront 2, you only have access to just one weapon from the different classes. So, if you are wondering how to unlock new weapons in Battlefront 2, this guide will help you with just that.

How to unlock weapons in Battlefront 2?

To start unlocking new weapons in the game, you need to go for any of your preferred class of weapon and start completing matches. This is because every new weapon in the game can only be unlocked when you complete the Battlefront 2 milestones that are connected to a certain number of kills within that given class. Here's a look at how you can unlock every weapon in Battlefront 2.

Assault class

A280C – This weapon will be automatically unlocked in the game with you start out

A280 Blaster Rifle – Secure a total of 50 kills in the assault class

CR2 – Secure a total of 200 kills in the assault class

EL-16HFE – Secure a total of 400 kills in the assault class

EL-11D – Secure a total of 50 kills in the assault class in Co-op

Heavy class

FWMB-10 – This weapon will be automatically unlocked in the game with you start out

DC-15LE – Secure a total of 50 kills in the heavy class

FWMB-10K – Secure a total of 200 kills in the heavy class

TL-50 – Secure a total of 400 kills in the heavy class

T-21 – Secure a total of 50 kills with the heavy class in Co-op

Officer class

SE-44 – This weapon will be automatically unlocked in the game with you start out

S-5 – Secure a total of 50 kills in the officer class

Blurrg-1120 – Secure a total of 200 kills in the officer class

SE-44C – Secure a total of 400 kills in the officer class

DL-18 – Secure a total of 50 kills in the officer class in Co-op

Specialist class

DLT-19D – This weapon will be automatically unlocked in the game with you start out

IQA-11 – Secure a total of 50 kills in the specialist class

A280-CFE – Secure a total of 200 kills in the specialist class

NT-242 – Secure a total of 400 kills in the specialist class

Cycler Rifle – Secure a total of 50 kills in the specialist class in Co-op

Image credits: EA website