Genshin Impact Help Me Meow Birthday Letter: Where Is Diona In Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact recently introduced Diona as one of the newest characters in the game. As most fans may already know, Diona works as a bartender at Cat's Tail. But what makes her character interesting is that despite being a bartender, she absolutely hates alcohol and is also a self-proclaimed Wine Industry Slayer. She is determined to ruin the wine industry and makes all the efforts to achieve that goal.

Genshin Impact: Help Me Meow

Genshin Impact is now celebrating her birthday. If you log into the game, you will realize that you have received a letter from the kitty titled, "Help Me Meow..."

In her message, Diona writes that she has been searching for ingredients to make the worst-tasting cocktail ever. She reveals that she used some grounded Golden Loach Pearls to mix them into the wine before serving them to passers-by. While it was meant to taste disastrous, they actually loved it, turning the whole process into a failure Diona goes on to express her displeasure and adds that she wishes to go back home. She concludes saying that she wants you to come and take her back.

Where is Diona?

Once you read through the letter, you will realize that you have also received 10 Loach Pearls along with a recipe. The game doesn’t specify how you can use the Loach Pearls, however, it is likely that it will be usable with upcoming updates in the game. And while a number of players are wondering if they need to search for the kitty as part of a special quest, there isn't much clarity around it. Several Reddit users have been reporting that they have tried searching for kitty around the loach filed, but no one has been able to find Diona, as of this writing. As of right now, it appears that this could be part of a special quest, however, it is likely that more details would be added soon.

Genshin Impact is now available across various platforms which include the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, iOS, and Android.

Image credits: miHoYo