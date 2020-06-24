How To Use Emotes In Minecraft? Easy, Step-by-step Solution To Use Emotes

Minecraft is a type of sandbox video game that has been created by Markus "Notch" Persson. The game is developed by Mojang Studios and was officially released in the year 2011. After the release, the game became a super hit and sold around 200 million copies across all platforms.

Also Read | Fortnite Patch Notes 2.75 Bring Stability And Performance Improvements

The game is also considered to be the best selling game of all time with over 126 million monthly active users currently. A number of players have been asking for ways to use emotes in their game. But still if one cannot figure out “how to use emotes in Minecraft”, they can see our step by step guide to use emotes their game. Here are steps to that show how to use emotes in Minecraft.

Source: Minecraft official Website

Also Read | How To Grow Warped Trees In Minecraft? Easy Step-by-step Solution

How to Use Emotes in Minecraft?

The character creator includes emotes. A character creator is basically a feature that allows the users to customize their skins with free and paid-for cosmetic items. The players can access this feature by clicking the character profile button on the main menu. This feature also allows users to equip capes.

Similarly, the users can select their favourite emotes from the several ones that are available for free, purchase and can also be obtained as achievement rewards. A player can "equip" around 6 of their emotes at a single time. Pressing the B button or D-Pad left on Xbox One controllers, left button/D-Pad left on Nintendo Switch controllers, D-Pad left on PlayStation 4 controllers or even tapping the Emote button on the top of the screen opens the emote menu.

Also Read | How To Update Minecraft? Steps To Update Minecraft On Different Gaming Consoles

Available animations

"Over There!"

"Simple Clap"

"Wave"

"The Hammer"

"Diamonds To You!"

"The Pickaxe"

"Breakdance"

"Celebrate"

"Follow Me"

"Giddy"

Also Read | How To Reset The Nether In Minecraft? What Is Nether Update And It's New Features?

What new additions are included in Nether update?

Added Basalt Deltas biome to the Nether

Added Crimson Forest biome to the Nether

Added Hoglins

Added Netherite

Added Piglins

Added ruined portals

Added Soulsand Valley biome to the Nether

Added Striders

Added Warped Forest biome to the Nether

Added Zoglins

Added a new disableChat command line option – when used, receiving and sending online chat is disabled

Added a new disableMultiplayer command line option – when used, the Multiplayer button is disabled

Added bastion remnants

Added new Game Mode Switcher debug menu

Added new Nether blocks

Added the Soul Speed enchantment

Added the lodestone

Added the respawn anchor that allows you to set your respawn point in the Nether.

Also Read | Bejeweled, Minecraft Among Games Inducted Into Hall Of Fame