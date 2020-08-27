How To Zoom In Minecraft? A Simple Guide To Understand Minecraft Controls

Minecraft, which has been developed by Mojang Studios, has gained a lot of love. It is set in the world of a Sandbox which is the reason it is called the Sandbox video game. With around 126 million active users, this incredible game keeps on growing from the time of its first launch in 2011. Now, many people belonging to the gaming community of Minecraft have been wanting to know about how to zoom in Minecraft. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all we know about it.

How to zoom in Minecraft?

Mojang Studios' Minecraft has an inbuilt feature which lets users decide how they want to see the game. This means can adjust the appearance of Minecraft and the interface is known as Field of View or FOV. In this setting, you can maintain the appearance as well as choose to see more things in the game. If you set FOV value higher, the more things you will see in your view. However, if a player has selected a lower FOV value, then they will be able to get a zoomed-in view of your world. If you wish to Zoom in Minecraft, you can zoom in on your Minecraft screen adjusting field of view to a lower value. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can do it.

Open Minecraft app and follow the instruction given below:

Step 1: As soon as the Minecraft app starts running, press the Esc key on your keyboard to get to the Game menu or Minecraft Settings.

In the Game menu, click on the Options box.

Now, you can adjust your field of view by sliding the tool inside FOV to the left. Sliding the FOV to the left will show you lesser details by zooming in.

After setting a certain FOV value, click on Done at the bottom of the Options screen to save the changes and then hit 'Back to Game'. Your Minecraft window will now be zoomed in.

