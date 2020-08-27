How To Zoom In Minecraft? A Simple Guide To Understand Minecraft Controls

Minecraft, which has been developed by Mojang Studios, has gained a lot of love. It is set in the world of a Sandbox which is the reason it is called the Sandbox video game. With around 126 million active users, this incredible game keeps on growing from the time of its first launch in 2011. Now, many people belonging to the gaming community of Minecraft have been wanting to know about how to zoom in Minecraft. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all we know about it.
Also Read | Windows 95 turns 25, nostalgic Microsoft says "Start me up" again
Mojang Studios' Minecraft has an inbuilt feature which lets users decide how they want to see the game. This means can adjust the appearance of Minecraft and the interface is known as Field of View or FOV. In this setting, you can maintain the appearance as well as choose to see more things in the game. If you set FOV value higher, the more things you will see in your view. However, if a player has selected a lower FOV value, then they will be able to get a zoomed-in view of your world. If you wish to Zoom in Minecraft, you can zoom in on your Minecraft screen adjusting field of view to a lower value. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can do it.
Also Read | NASA selects astronaut Jeanette Epps for Boeing's Starliner-1 mission with Sunita Williams
Image ~ Screenshot from the Minecraft app
Also Read | UPI transactions more than 20 times may cost you around â‚¹5; details inside
Also Read | New Nintendo Switch console to roll out next year with incredible upgrades