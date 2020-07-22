Hrithik Roshan's Character In Free Fire Will Be Named Jai; Know His Special Skills

Free Fire update OB23 is expected to roll out soon and all the players from the gaming community are keenly waiting for it. Before the update could roll out, Free Fire is responsibly providing players with something exciting such as new characters, skins and slight changes. The most intriguing part about the upcoming Garena Free Fire update is the leaks that have come out recently. Indian players are surprised to know that the 'Greek God of Bollywood', Hrithik Roshan, is going to make a wild entry in the game.

Hrithik Roshan's cameo in Free Fire will leave you awestruck

The recent Free Fire leaks have revealed that the handsome hunk of b-town is going to set the game on fire as he is all set to make an appearance in the game. It is not the first time that real-life characters are coming to the game, as we know DJ Alok and Jota have already marked their presence in it. The most interesting and mind-blowing fact is that the leaks of Free Fire update reveal that Hrithik Roshan's character in Free Fire will be named as "Jai". The real names of the real-life characters are not used in the game and this is why Hrithik Roshan in Free Fire will be called Jai.

Jai is a name with which the War actor has made many appearances such as in Kites, and Bang Bang. Similar to his character in Bang Bang, Hrithik Roshan in Free Fire, will come to this game as an agent of SWAT.

Hope this news is true @IndiaFreeFire



Hrithik Roshan as 'Jai' character is coming soon in Free Fire Gaming App. pic.twitter.com/HAEOpLSSl1 — Laxman HR (@laxman_hr) July 18, 2020

Skills of Hrithik Roshan character in Free Fire update?

The agent of SWAT agent, Jai was trained for difficult and high-risk missions with a unique skill of 'Furious Reload'. This special skill allows Jai to reload the ammo mag automatically when the weapon runs out of bullets. The leaks also revealed that the special skill would only work with certain weapons such as Shotguns, ARs, SRs, SMGs, and Pistols. So, Jai would be a perfect character for you especially in a close encounter with opponents as it will let you reload faster and attack much swiftly.

When is Jai coming in Free Fire?

The new Hrithik Rohan character in Free Fire update is reportedly said to not come out with the Free Fire OB23 update. This means Indian players and fans have to wait till the OB24 update rolls out. This is due to the latest Twitter update of Free Fire Brazil, the forthcoming character in the upcoming update is Lucas and as we all know Free Fire only introduces one character in each update.

All Images ~ Mahadi Gaming YouTube

